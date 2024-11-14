Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MADHUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING INTIMATION APPROVAL OF 2ND QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/09/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

MADHUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO TAKE ON RECORD UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2024. TO TAKE ON RECORD THE UN-AUDITED FINACIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

MADHUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company For The Quarter and Financial Year Ended On March 31 2024 TO APPROVE ANNUAL AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS THE BOARD HAS INTER-ALIA CONSIDERED,APPROVED AND TAKE ON RECORD ANNUAL AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2024. APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIALAUDITOR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024