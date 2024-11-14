iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhur Industries Ltd Board Meeting

6.5
(-4.41%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Madhur Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
MADHUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING INTIMATION APPROVAL OF 2ND QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/09/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
MADHUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO TAKE ON RECORD UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2024. TO TAKE ON RECORD THE UN-AUDITED FINACIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
MADHUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company For The Quarter and Financial Year Ended On March 31 2024 TO APPROVE ANNUAL AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS THE BOARD HAS INTER-ALIA CONSIDERED,APPROVED AND TAKE ON RECORD ANNUAL AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2024. APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIALAUDITOR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
MADHUR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2023 CONSIDERED AND APPROVED THE STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED ON 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Madhur Inds: Related News

No Record Found

