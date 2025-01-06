iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhur Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.8
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.91

0.99

3.2

5.7

yoy growth (%)

-8.1

-68.84

-43.89

-19.97

Raw materials

-0.64

-0.6

-2.44

-4.91

As % of sales

70.49

60.54

76.38

86.04

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.08

-0.29

-0.38

As % of sales

1.93

8.65

9.35

6.74

Other costs

-0.14

-0.18

-0.33

-0.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.58

18.27

10.48

7.63

Operating profit

0.1

0.12

0.12

-0.02

OPM

11.98

12.52

3.78

-0.42

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

Interest expense

0

-6.49

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.01

0.28

Profit before tax

0

0

0.01

0.13

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax rate

0

-30.63

0

-19.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.01

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-55.53

-50.77

-95.11

192.49

NPM

0.12

0.25

0.16

1.88

