Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.91
0.99
3.2
5.7
yoy growth (%)
-8.1
-68.84
-43.89
-19.97
Raw materials
-0.64
-0.6
-2.44
-4.91
As % of sales
70.49
60.54
76.38
86.04
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.08
-0.29
-0.38
As % of sales
1.93
8.65
9.35
6.74
Other costs
-0.14
-0.18
-0.33
-0.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.58
18.27
10.48
7.63
Operating profit
0.1
0.12
0.12
-0.02
OPM
11.98
12.52
3.78
-0.42
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
Interest expense
0
-6.49
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.01
0.28
Profit before tax
0
0
0.01
0.13
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax rate
0
-30.63
0
-19.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.01
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-55.53
-50.77
-95.11
192.49
NPM
0.12
0.25
0.16
1.88
