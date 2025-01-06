Madhur Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0.01
0.13
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.09
0.08
0.36
-0.9
Other operating items
Operating
-0.01
-0.03
0.25
-0.92
Capital expenditure
-0.04
0.04
-0.2
-0.04
Free cash flow
-0.05
0.01
0.05
-0.97
Equity raised
3.99
3.99
3.98
3.76
Investing
0
0
-0.32
0.32
Financing
0.2
0.16
0.08
1.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.14
4.16
3.79
4.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.