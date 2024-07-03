Madhusudan Securities Ltd Summary

Madhusudan Securities Limited was incorporated in 1982. Earlier, the Company was known as Madhusudan Investments Ltd. The company got its present name on September 29, 1995. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of garments, fabrics, accessories, etc.During the year 2011, the Company had changed its Main Object to deal with Readymade or made to measure garments as regards the takeover of Business of Weekender from Primus Retail Private Limited vide Agreement dated 04 February, 2011. The founder promoter Mr. K. S. Reddy and associates had transferred/ sold their shareholdings to Mr. Salim P. Govani and his Associates. The new acquirer Mr. Salim P. Govani also acquired 20% shares by offering existing shareholders Rs. 76/- per share to increase his promoter shareholding. He took over the management of the Company and was appointed as Promoter director on 21st April 2015 along with his team in 2015.During the year 2022-23, the Management has carried out investment activities and earned capital gain on the sale of investments.