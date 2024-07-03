iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhusudan Securities Ltd Share Price

27.15
(-0.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.73
  • Day's High28.64
  • 52 Wk High43.23
  • Prev. Close27.28
  • Day's Low26.15
  • 52 Wk Low 11.01
  • Turnover (lac)2.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value96.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Madhusudan Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

26.73

Prev. Close

27.28

Turnover(Lac.)

2.91

Day's High

28.64

Day's Low

26.15

52 Week's High

43.23

52 Week's Low

11.01

Book Value

96.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Madhusudan Securities Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Madhusudan Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Madhusudan Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.58%

Non-Promoter- 86.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Madhusudan Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.7

8.7

8.7

8.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

147.85

45.04

45.06

8.29

Net Worth

156.55

53.74

53.76

16.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.28

-0.16

-0.11

-0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Madhusudan Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Madhusudan Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Harsh Pradip Javeri

Chairman & Managing Director

Salim Pyarali Govani

Director & CFO

Sasuan Bukhari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kratika Sharma

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Vaisoha

Independent Director

Meghna Savla

Independent Director

Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhusudan Securities Ltd

Summary

Madhusudan Securities Limited was incorporated in 1982. Earlier, the Company was known as Madhusudan Investments Ltd. The company got its present name on September 29, 1995. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of garments, fabrics, accessories, etc.During the year 2011, the Company had changed its Main Object to deal with Readymade or made to measure garments as regards the takeover of Business of Weekender from Primus Retail Private Limited vide Agreement dated 04 February, 2011. The founder promoter Mr. K. S. Reddy and associates had transferred/ sold their shareholdings to Mr. Salim P. Govani and his Associates. The new acquirer Mr. Salim P. Govani also acquired 20% shares by offering existing shareholders Rs. 76/- per share to increase his promoter shareholding. He took over the management of the Company and was appointed as Promoter director on 21st April 2015 along with his team in 2015.During the year 2022-23, the Management has carried out investment activities and earned capital gain on the sale of investments.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Madhusudan Securities Ltd share price today?

The Madhusudan Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhusudan Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhusudan Securities Ltd is ₹30.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhusudan Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhusudan Securities Ltd is 0 and 0.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhusudan Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhusudan Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhusudan Securities Ltd is ₹11.01 and ₹43.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madhusudan Securities Ltd?

Madhusudan Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.33%, 3 Years at 154.24%, 1 Year at 137.42%, 6 Month at -18.57%, 3 Month at 6.69% and 1 Month at -12.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhusudan Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhusudan Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 86.42 %

