Open₹26.73
Prev. Close₹27.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.91
Day's High₹28.64
Day's Low₹26.15
52 Week's High₹43.23
52 Week's Low₹11.01
Book Value₹96.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.7
8.7
8.7
8.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
147.85
45.04
45.06
8.29
Net Worth
156.55
53.74
53.76
16.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
-0.16
-0.11
-0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Harsh Pradip Javeri
Chairman & Managing Director
Salim Pyarali Govani
Director & CFO
Sasuan Bukhari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kratika Sharma
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Vaisoha
Independent Director
Meghna Savla
Independent Director
Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Madhusudan Securities Ltd
Summary
Madhusudan Securities Limited was incorporated in 1982. Earlier, the Company was known as Madhusudan Investments Ltd. The company got its present name on September 29, 1995. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the business of garments, fabrics, accessories, etc.During the year 2011, the Company had changed its Main Object to deal with Readymade or made to measure garments as regards the takeover of Business of Weekender from Primus Retail Private Limited vide Agreement dated 04 February, 2011. The founder promoter Mr. K. S. Reddy and associates had transferred/ sold their shareholdings to Mr. Salim P. Govani and his Associates. The new acquirer Mr. Salim P. Govani also acquired 20% shares by offering existing shareholders Rs. 76/- per share to increase his promoter shareholding. He took over the management of the Company and was appointed as Promoter director on 21st April 2015 along with his team in 2015.During the year 2022-23, the Management has carried out investment activities and earned capital gain on the sale of investments.
The Madhusudan Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhusudan Securities Ltd is ₹30.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madhusudan Securities Ltd is 0 and 0.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhusudan Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhusudan Securities Ltd is ₹11.01 and ₹43.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Madhusudan Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.33%, 3 Years at 154.24%, 1 Year at 137.42%, 6 Month at -18.57%, 3 Month at 6.69% and 1 Month at -12.93%.
