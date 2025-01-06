Madhusudan Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
-0.16
-0.11
-0.11
Other operating items
Operating
-0.28
-0.16
-0.11
-0.11
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.28
-0.16
-0.11
-0.11
Equity raised
16.65
16.9
17.18
17.42
Investing
0.21
-0.01
0.01
-0.02
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.58
16.73
17.08
17.29
