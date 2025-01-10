iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhusudan Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

25.52
(-3.19%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.7

8.7

8.7

8.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

147.85

45.04

45.06

8.29

Net Worth

156.55

53.74

53.76

16.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

156.55

53.74

53.76

16.99

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

112.83

0.31

0.25

0.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

43.71

53.43

53.5

16.7

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

55.15

55.15

55.15

18.29

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-11.44

-1.72

-1.65

-1.59

Cash

0.01

0

0.01

0.05

Total Assets

156.55

53.74

53.76

16.98

