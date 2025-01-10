Madhusudan Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.7
8.7
8.7
8.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
147.85
45.04
45.06
8.29
Net Worth
156.55
53.74
53.76
16.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
156.55
53.74
53.76
16.99
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
112.83
0.31
0.25
0.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.71
53.43
53.5
16.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
55.15
55.15
55.15
18.29
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-11.44
-1.72
-1.65
-1.59
Cash
0.01
0
0.01
0.05
Total Assets
156.55
53.74
53.76
16.98
