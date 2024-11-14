Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MADHUSUDAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 04.00 P.M. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 has approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Madhusudan Securities Limited at their Meeting held today i.e.. 29th October, 2024 has considered and approved the allotment of 5,00,000 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 8/- each to Non Promoter pursuant to conversion of Convertible Warrants which were issued and allotted on Preferential basis on 11th April, 2024 Read less..

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Approval for Appointment of Mr. Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah (DIN: 09605363) as Additional - Independent Director till the ensuing Annual General Meeting and also as a member of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee & Stakeholder Relationship Committee.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

MADHUSUDAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report (LRR) for quarter ended on June 30 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Board which is ancillary and incidental to the business. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

MADHUSUDAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 10.30 A.M. at the registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results/statements of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 42 read with Schedule III and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations a n d Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2024 has approved the following:- 1. Appointment of M/s. A. R. Gupta & Co. as a Secretarial Auditor for the year 2023-2024; 2. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and took note of the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company; 3. To authorize Mr. Salim Pyarali Govani, Managing Director of the Company to execute all the documents and formalities on behalf of the Company to acquire the 51% stake in Compliance Kart Private Limited. Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. We Would like to inform you that the Board has approved for acquisition of 51% stake in Compliance Kart Private Limited. The Company approved the appointment of M/s. A.R. Gupta & Co., Practising Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 11th April, 2024 has considered and approved the following: (as per attachment) 1. Allotment of 19,00,000 (Nineteen Lakhs Only) Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at a premium of Rs. 8/- (Rupees Eight Only) each. 2. Allotment of 2,34,00,000 (Two Crores Thirty Four Lakhs Only) Convertible Warrants of Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at a premium of Rs. 8/- (Rupees Eight Only) each.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

MADHUSUDAN SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results/statements of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 & 42 read Schedule III and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024