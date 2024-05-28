To

The Members of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Madhuveer Com18 Network Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Ind AS financial statements") .

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters, were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; and

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has Contingent liabilities of Rs 256.38 lakhs as on 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements- Refer Note 22 to the Standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as and when required under the applicable law or Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long- term contracts including derivative contracts

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; and

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For, MAAK and Associates [Firm Registration No. 135024W] Chartered Accountants Place : Ahmedabad Marmik Shah Date : 28/05/2024 Partner UDIN : 24133926BKCJRP7914 Mem. No. 133926

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirementssection of our Report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any intangible assets and therefore, requirement of this clause is not applicable.

(c) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business and no material discrepancies were noticed on suchverification.

(d) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of company.

(e) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right ofUse assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, the clause for revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both is not applicable.

(f) No any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) Since Company is provider of services of Film Production, Distribution & Exhibition, the clause for physical verification of inventory at reasonable interval by the management is not applicable.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the Company has not made investments, not provided guarantees, and not given security the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; this clause is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not given any loans. Accordingly, the requirement of this clause is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not given any loan to the party, the clause for total amount overdue for more than ninety days,and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest; [Paragraph 3(iii) (d)] is not applicable.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us the Company has not given any loan to the party, hence the clause for any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties, is not applicable to the company.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us the Company has not grantedany loans or advances to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section2 of the Companies Act, 2013, the requirement of this clause is not applicable to the company.

(v) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loan to directors the requirement to complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the company.

(vi) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits as defined in the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.Accordingly, the provision of Clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) The provisions of Section 148 (1) is not applicable to the Company for the FY 2023-24, the requirement of maintaining cost records in pursuant to Companies (Cost records and Audit) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the company.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company is not regular in payment of undisputed statutory dues.

b. There were no undisputed amounts payable as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. The Company has no disputed outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024, except outstanding demand pending with Income tax authority of statutory dues of Rs 256.38 lakhs.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transactionsfound which is not recorded in the books of account, accordingly provision of tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), is not applicable to company;

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not applied for loan hence the clause for reporting of defaulted in the repayment of loans and borrowings to financial institutions and bank is not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the Company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the Company has not applied for term loans;

(d) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the Company has not utilized fund raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meetthe obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and therefore, the reporting under clause 3 (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act hasnot been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4, the clause for rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government hence this clause is notapplicable to the company.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company and accordingly, no reporting is required under this clause.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Orderis not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 whereapplicable for all transactions with related parties and details of such transactions havebeen disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under auditand there are no adverse comments made by the Internal Auditors.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the reporting under clause (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and not a part of the group having more than once Core Investment Companies (CIC). Hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as andwhen they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, other than ongoing projects, the Company has not transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year. Hence the clause for second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us there have not been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Madhuveer Com18 Network Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.