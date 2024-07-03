Summary

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited was incorporated on 07th June, 1995 with name Toheal Pharmachem Limited. The Company changed the name to Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited in November, 2017. Initially, the Company rapidly emerged as the premier integrated pharmaceutical company in India.The Company assisted in the development and trading of a wide variety of drugs and dosage forms and potency variations for many prestigious pharmaceuticals companies around the world. also takes all most care to ensure that a safe formulation of medicine traded by method and process. A strong harmony between R&D, Production and Marketing team aids in fine tuning production processes to make them more efficient and environment friendly.At present, the Company is engaged in the Business of Entertainment, Produce buy and Sell of Films, Event Management. The Company also takes all most care to ensure tie ups with good movies and Media Company not only in Gujarati Movie market but also plan to penetrate in Bollywood and international markets. It understand the individual trading requirements provide total resource to extend its capabilities, use outsourcing as a strategic move in product life cycle planning, gain a economic edge in competitive market, develop new dosage forms and procedures. The strength of the Company is in providing total customer satisfaction by delivering superior quality products and services through cutting edge technology and the best possible services. It assisted in prom

