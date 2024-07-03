Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹272.7
Prev. Close₹259.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.71
Day's High₹272.8
Day's Low₹272.7
52 Week's High₹308.5
52 Week's Low₹49.12
Book Value₹10.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)667.71
P/E198.36
EPS1.31
Divi. Yield0.01
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.63
9.48
9.48
9.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.03
-2.73
-2.63
-2.79
Net Worth
22.66
6.75
6.85
6.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.11
0.02
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
373.6
-80.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
6.54
40.59
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.1
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.02
-0.17
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
373.6
-80.51
Op profit growth
23.59
-623.02
-116.12
688.11
EBIT growth
-99.72
-1,186.4
-25.61
137.38
Net profit growth
-99.72
-1,403.89
-25.99
901.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.85
0.1
0.2
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.85
0.1
0.2
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.07
0.05
0.13
0.14
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Manorama Jitendra shah
Independent Director
Dipankar Mahto
Managing Director
Dhruvin Shah
Non Executive Director
Sagar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd
Summary
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited was incorporated on 07th June, 1995 with name Toheal Pharmachem Limited. The Company changed the name to Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited in November, 2017. Initially, the Company rapidly emerged as the premier integrated pharmaceutical company in India.The Company assisted in the development and trading of a wide variety of drugs and dosage forms and potency variations for many prestigious pharmaceuticals companies around the world. also takes all most care to ensure that a safe formulation of medicine traded by method and process. A strong harmony between R&D, Production and Marketing team aids in fine tuning production processes to make them more efficient and environment friendly.At present, the Company is engaged in the Business of Entertainment, Produce buy and Sell of Films, Event Management. The Company also takes all most care to ensure tie ups with good movies and Media Company not only in Gujarati Movie market but also plan to penetrate in Bollywood and international markets. It understand the individual trading requirements provide total resource to extend its capabilities, use outsourcing as a strategic move in product life cycle planning, gain a economic edge in competitive market, develop new dosage forms and procedures. The strength of the Company is in providing total customer satisfaction by delivering superior quality products and services through cutting edge technology and the best possible services. It assisted in prom
Read More
The Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹272.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd is ₹667.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd is 198.36 and 25.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd is ₹49.12 and ₹308.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 188.51%, 3 Years at 343.94%, 1 Year at 140.49%, 6 Month at 91.28%, 3 Month at 70.95% and 1 Month at 35.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.