Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd Share Price

272.75
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:48:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open272.7
  • Day's High272.8
  • 52 Wk High308.5
  • Prev. Close259.85
  • Day's Low272.7
  • 52 Wk Low 49.12
  • Turnover (lac)0.71
  • P/E198.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.11
  • EPS1.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)667.71
  • Div. Yield0.01
No Records Found

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

272.7

Prev. Close

259.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.71

Day's High

272.8

Day's Low

272.7

52 Week's High

308.5

52 Week's Low

49.12

Book Value

10.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

667.71

P/E

198.36

EPS

1.31

Divi. Yield

0.01

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Oct, 2024

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:06 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.48%

Non-Promoter- 33.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.63

9.48

9.48

9.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.03

-2.73

-2.63

-2.79

Net Worth

22.66

6.75

6.85

6.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.11

0.02

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

373.6

-80.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

6.54

40.59

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.1

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.02

-0.17

0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

373.6

-80.51

Op profit growth

23.59

-623.02

-116.12

688.11

EBIT growth

-99.72

-1,186.4

-25.61

137.38

Net profit growth

-99.72

-1,403.89

-25.99

901.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.85

0.1

0.2

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.85

0.1

0.2

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.07

0.05

0.13

0.14

0.01

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Manorama Jitendra shah

Independent Director

Dipankar Mahto

Managing Director

Dhruvin Shah

Non Executive Director

Sagar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd

Summary

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited was incorporated on 07th June, 1995 with name Toheal Pharmachem Limited. The Company changed the name to Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited in November, 2017. Initially, the Company rapidly emerged as the premier integrated pharmaceutical company in India.The Company assisted in the development and trading of a wide variety of drugs and dosage forms and potency variations for many prestigious pharmaceuticals companies around the world. also takes all most care to ensure that a safe formulation of medicine traded by method and process. A strong harmony between R&D, Production and Marketing team aids in fine tuning production processes to make them more efficient and environment friendly.At present, the Company is engaged in the Business of Entertainment, Produce buy and Sell of Films, Event Management. The Company also takes all most care to ensure tie ups with good movies and Media Company not only in Gujarati Movie market but also plan to penetrate in Bollywood and international markets. It understand the individual trading requirements provide total resource to extend its capabilities, use outsourcing as a strategic move in product life cycle planning, gain a economic edge in competitive market, develop new dosage forms and procedures. The strength of the Company is in providing total customer satisfaction by delivering superior quality products and services through cutting edge technology and the best possible services. It assisted in prom
Company FAQs

What is the Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd share price today?

The Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹272.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd is ₹667.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd is 198.36 and 25.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd is ₹49.12 and ₹308.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd?

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 188.51%, 3 Years at 343.94%, 1 Year at 140.49%, 6 Month at 91.28%, 3 Month at 70.95% and 1 Month at 35.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.51 %

