Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.64
0.04
4.65
0.05
0.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.64
0.04
4.65
0.05
0.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.29
2.06
0.01
0
Total Income
0.91
0.33
6.71
0.05
0.09
Total Expenditure
0.97
0.72
2.6
0.03
0.29
PBIDT
-0.06
-0.4
4.11
0.02
-0.2
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.04
0
0
PBDT
-0.07
-0.4
4.07
0.02
-0.2
Depreciation
0.79
0.71
0.93
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.26
0.91
0.93
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.04
0.04
-0.3
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.65
-2.07
2.51
0.02
-0.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.65
-2.07
2.51
0.02
-0.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.65
-2.07
2.51
0.02
-0.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.26
-2.18
2.65
0.02
-0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.48
9.48
9.48
9.48
9.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.37
-1,000
88.38
40
-222.22
PBDTM(%)
-10.93
-1,000
87.52
40
-222.22
PATM(%)
-101.56
-5,175
53.97
40
-222.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.