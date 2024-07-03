iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd Quarterly Results

257.45
(2.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.64

0.04

4.65

0.05

0.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.64

0.04

4.65

0.05

0.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.29

2.06

0.01

0

Total Income

0.91

0.33

6.71

0.05

0.09

Total Expenditure

0.97

0.72

2.6

0.03

0.29

PBIDT

-0.06

-0.4

4.11

0.02

-0.2

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.04

0

0

PBDT

-0.07

-0.4

4.07

0.02

-0.2

Depreciation

0.79

0.71

0.93

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.26

0.91

0.93

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.04

0.04

-0.3

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.65

-2.07

2.51

0.02

-0.2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.65

-2.07

2.51

0.02

-0.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.65

-2.07

2.51

0.02

-0.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.26

-2.18

2.65

0.02

-0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.48

9.48

9.48

9.48

9.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-9.37

-1,000

88.38

40

-222.22

PBDTM(%)

-10.93

-1,000

87.52

40

-222.22

PATM(%)

-101.56

-5,175

53.97

40

-222.22

