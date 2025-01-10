Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.63
9.48
9.48
9.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.03
-2.73
-2.63
-2.79
Net Worth
22.66
6.75
6.85
6.69
Minority Interest
Debt
1.37
0
0
0.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
24.04
6.76
6.86
6.78
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.09
0.1
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.43
6.42
6.42
6.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.24
0.06
0.08
0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.61
0.07
0.11
0.07
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
15.94
0.01
0.13
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
-0.13
-0.13
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.3
-0.02
-0.03
0
Cash
0.29
0.19
0.26
0.2
Total Assets
24.04
6.76
6.86
6.78
