Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd Balance Sheet

263.75
(4.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.63

9.48

9.48

9.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.03

-2.73

-2.63

-2.79

Net Worth

22.66

6.75

6.85

6.69

Minority Interest

Debt

1.37

0

0

0.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

24.04

6.76

6.86

6.78

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.09

0.1

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.43

6.42

6.42

6.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

17.24

0.06

0.08

0.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.61

0.07

0.11

0.07

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

15.94

0.01

0.13

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

-0.13

-0.13

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.3

-0.02

-0.03

0

Cash

0.29

0.19

0.26

0.2

Total Assets

24.04

6.76

6.86

6.78

