|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
373.6
-80.51
Op profit growth
20.74
-817.39
-112.28
583.71
EBIT growth
-100.07
-890.66
-38.86
41.86
Net profit growth
-99.98
-1,188.61
-40.68
104.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
12.22
-471.48
EBIT margin
0
0
11.15
86.43
Net profit margin
0
0
8.04
64.19
RoCE
0
-1.53
0.19
0.31
RoNW
-7.63
-0.38
0.03
0.05
RoA
-7.52
-0.38
0.03
0.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
-0.11
0.01
0.02
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0
-0.11
0
0.01
Book value per share
7.07
7.07
7.18
7.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
128
P/CEPS
-252.64
1,584.24
P/B
0.33
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
206.38
49.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-125.78
0.18
-19.32
-24.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
519.59
2,316.08
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-375.17
-505.28
-504.91
-164.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
-9.36
-69.45
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
3.16
2.48
-8.21
0.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-6.54
-40.59
Employee costs
0
0
-12.9
-245.09
Other costs
0
0
-68.32
-285.79
