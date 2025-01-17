iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd Key Ratios

231.05
(-3.14%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

373.6

-80.51

Op profit growth

20.74

-817.39

-112.28

583.71

EBIT growth

-100.07

-890.66

-38.86

41.86

Net profit growth

-99.98

-1,188.61

-40.68

104.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

12.22

-471.48

EBIT margin

0

0

11.15

86.43

Net profit margin

0

0

8.04

64.19

RoCE

0

-1.53

0.19

0.31

RoNW

-7.63

-0.38

0.03

0.05

RoA

-7.52

-0.38

0.03

0.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

-0.11

0.01

0.02

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

-0.11

0

0.01

Book value per share

7.07

7.07

7.18

7.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

128

P/CEPS

-252.64

1,584.24

P/B

0.33

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

206.38

49.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-125.78

0.18

-19.32

-24.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

519.59

2,316.08

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-375.17

-505.28

-504.91

-164.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

-9.36

-69.45

Net debt / equity

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

3.16

2.48

-8.21

0.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-6.54

-40.59

Employee costs

0

0

-12.9

-245.09

Other costs

0

0

-68.32

-285.79

