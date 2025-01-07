Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.11
0.02
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
373.6
-80.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
6.54
40.59
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
As % of sales
0
0
10.39
233.19
Other costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
67.48
283.72
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.09
0.01
-0.11
OPM
0
0
15.58
-457.52
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.12
0
0
0.12
Profit before tax
0
-0.1
0
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-15.55
-14.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.1
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.1
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-99.72
-1,403.89
-25.99
901.13
NPM
0
0
6.81
43.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.