Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and quarter ended on 30th September 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. and To take note of the in-principal approval received from BSE Limited for tho issue of 10000000 warrants convertible intb 10000000 equity shares of Hs. 1.0/-A· each at pr-ice not les?? than Hs. 110/-A· each to Promoter and Non-Promoters on a preferential basis Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 13th November, 2024 and submission of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Appointment of CS Shruti Sharma as Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. October 23, 2024

Intimation Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Intimation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company.

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. To Consider and review statement of deviation or variation as require to be submitted in compliance with Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in the Authorized share capital of the company issue of shares through preferential allotment Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting 1) To issue and allot up to 10000000 equity shares by way of preferential Allotment. 2) Increase in the Authorised share capital from Rs. 25,00,00,000 to 36,00,00,000 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)

Intimation for deferment of further course of actions in the matter of issuance of further equity shares on preferential basis

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Matters related to raising of funds through issue of equity shares through preferential allotment basis as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 to members of promoter & promoter group or any other investor. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2024)

With reference to above mentioned subject and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Board Meeting of the Members held today, that is, Saturday, 01st June, 2024 inter-alia: Considered and approved allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of equity warrants pursuant to Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Chapter V of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018.

Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th May 2024 Monday at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. To Consider Adopt and Approve Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 2. To Recommend final dividend to the members of the company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To Any other business with the permission of Chairman. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from 1st April 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. With reference to above subject and in compliance with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia has, considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report Recommendation of final dividend of 0.5% (Rs. 0.05/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each face value) for the Financial Year 2023-24. The said Board meeting commenced on 28th May, 2024 at 04.30 p.m. and continued till 09.00 p.m., it was further carried to the next day i.e. 29th May, 2024 which commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.50 p.m With Reference to the subject, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting commenced on the date 28th May, 2024 at 04.30p.m. and concluded till 09.00 p.m. which was further carried to the next day that is 29th May, 2024 which commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 12.50 p.m. has approved the Financial Results on the standalone and consolidated basis for the period ending March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

A. Approved the appointment of: a) Mr. Dhruvin Shah (DIN: 08801616), as an Additional Director and Managing Director of the Company under the promoter category on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for a term of 3 years w.e.f. April 26, 2024, subject to the approval of the Members. b) Mr. Sagar Samir Shah (DIN: 03082957) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) under the promoter category w.e.f. April 26, 2024, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee subject to the approval of the Members. C. and discussed other business

1) To review performance of the Non-Independent Director and board as a whole. 2) To review performance of the chairman. 3) To access the Quantity, Quality and timeliness of flow of information. 4) Any other business with the permission of chair.

