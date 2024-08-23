iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd EGM

240
(0.61%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Madhuveer Com CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Aug 20244 Sep 2024
EGM 04/09/2024 Extra Ordinary meeting of shares holder on 3rd September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) company in its Extra ordinary meeting held on 4th September , 2024 increased the authorized share capital from Rs. 25,00,00,000 to Rs.36,00,00,000 Proceeding of the 1st extra ordinary general meeting for the financial year 2024-25 held on 4th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Extra ordinary general meeting of the share holders of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
EGM21 Jun 202426 Jul 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Madhuveer Com: Related News

No Record Found

