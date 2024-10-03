with reference to the subject, the Board has recommended the dividend of Rs. 0.05/- that is 0.5% per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, October 18, 2024 to Thursday, October 24, 2024 (both days inclusive). The book closure dates have been fixed in consultation with the Stock Exchanges. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)