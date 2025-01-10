To, The Members of, MAESTROS ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of MAESTROS ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS LIMITED (the "Company") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Valuation accuracy completeness and disclosures pertaining to inventories with reference to IND AS 2. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows. • Inventory constitutes material component of Financial Statement. Its Correctness, completeness, and valuation are critical for reflecting true and fair financial results of operations. • We assessed the companys process regarding maintenance of records valuation and accounting of transactions relating to inventory as per the Ind AS 2. • We have evaluated the design of internal controls relating to recording and valuation of inventory. • We have carried out substantive audit procedures at financial and assertion level to verify the allocation of overheads to inventory. 2. Revenue Recognition as per IND AS 115: Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: The company has booked an advance warranty as deferred income amounting to Rs. 218.17 Lakh. 1) Examined the policy on recognition of revenue in compliance with Ind AS 115. Recognition and measurement of revenue recognition relating to deferment of booking revenue involves significant management judgment. With the applicability of Ind AS 115 "Revenue Recognition", revenue booking is based on future performance obligations. 2) Understood the process of computation and tested design and operating effectiveness of key controls around data extraction and validation. We have identified recognition of revenue as a key audit matter in view of the significant judgment and assumptions involved. 3) Tested the computation of the cost of warranty and ensured application of correct underlying factors like probability of cost which can be incurred on the basis of the nature of products. 4) Tested the mathematical accuracy of the computation by reperforming the formulas.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether adequate internal financial controls systems are in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exits related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we may have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Company has no branches hence, the provisions of section 143(3)(c) is not applicable.

(d) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report agree with the books of account.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 4 of the Companies Indian Accounting Standard Rules, 2015 as amended.

(f) There are no observations or comments on financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

(g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(h) There is no any qualification, reservation or adverse remark relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

(i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(j) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(k) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company have pending litigations which comprise of a dispute with a supplier of Rs. 41,41,680. As mentioned in note no. 38 the company has reviewed it and it does not reason ably expect the outcome of these proceedings to have a material impact on its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There have been no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. 1) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 47 to the accounts, No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies and joint venture company incorporated in India or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

2) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no. 48 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: :

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. .

3) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e) as provided under clause (1) and (2) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operative from 3rd August 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE "A"

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Limited of even date) Report on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Limited ("the Company"):

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we report that: -

i. In respect of companys property, plant and equipment:

a. i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

ii. . The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company..

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii. In respect of its Inventories:

a. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records did not exceed 10% or more in the aggregate for any class of inventory.

b. Yes, the company has been sanctioned working limits which is in excess of Rs 5 crores, which amounts to Rs. 11.83 Crores, in aggregate from banks on the basis of primary security on current assets which are stock and debtors. Collateral security as land and building and fixed deposits. The company is submitting a monthly stock statement to the bank and the same we have verified on quarterly basis which are in agreement with books of accounts.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the order are not applicable to the Company..

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investment and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provision of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company, thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of payment/non-payment of statutory dues:

a. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess, Professional Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities except for Employees State Insurance which was paid after a delay of 4 months due to a technical issue. There were no disputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions which were recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax, 1961.

ix. In respect of default in repayment to Banks/FIs/Govt. Debenture holders:

a. Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted on repayment of loans or borrowings from banks and debenture holders. During the year the Company has not taken loans from the Government or any Financial Institution.

b. The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that money raised by the Company by way of term loan has been applied for the purpose for which it was raised. There is no diversion of funds noticed.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. The company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in any subsidiary, joint ventures or associate company, hence reporting under clause (ix)(e) and (f) is not applicable to the company.

x. In respect of end use of monies raised by way of IPO/FPO/Term Loans:

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that money raised by the Company by way of term loan (including debt instruments) has been applied for the purpose for which they were raised. The Company did not raise any money by way of Initial Public offer or further public offer.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment (Sec. 62) or private placement (Sec. 42) of shares or convertible debenture (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. In respect of Frauds noticed/reported:

a. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. There is no reporting u/s 143(12) of the Companies Act 2013 has been filed by us (the auditors) in from ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central Government up to the date of this report.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of companys Internal Audit:

a. To the best of our knowledge the company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The audit report of internal auditors was considered while conducting statutory audit..

xv. In Our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii. As per the information and explanation given by the management, the company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year as well as the previous year.

xviii. There was no resignation of auditor during the financial year, so the said clause is not applicable to company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of this audit report and that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Based on our examination, the provisions of section 135 is not applicable to the company.

Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said Clause under this report..

Annexure "B" To Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of MAESTROS ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of MAESTROS ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Management Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.