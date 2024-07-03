iifl-logo-icon 1
Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd Share Price

235
(0.38%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open234.1
  • Day's High239.65
  • 52 Wk High262.15
  • Prev. Close234.1
  • Day's Low224.5
  • 52 Wk Low 91.5
  • Turnover (lac)40.55
  • P/E25.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.5
  • EPS9.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)129.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

234.1

Prev. Close

234.1

Turnover(Lac.)

40.55

Day's High

239.65

Day's Low

224.5

52 Week's High

262.15

52 Week's Low

91.5

Book Value

59.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

129.49

P/E

25.67

EPS

9.12

Divi. Yield

0

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.50%

Institutions: 0.50%

Non-Institutions: 43.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.51

5.51

5.51

5.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.02

20.06

17.05

16.08

Net Worth

30.53

25.57

22.56

21.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.55

13.54

9.21

12.85

yoy growth (%)

251.09

46.98

-28.3

16.41

Raw materials

-34.36

-6.49

-4.53

-6.54

As % of sales

72.26

47.97

49.25

50.91

Employee costs

-3.14

-3.4

-3.56

-3.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.72

0.51

-0.2

1.03

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.45

-0.44

-0.59

Tax paid

-2.08

-0.15

-0.05

-0.32

Working capital

0.41

9.02

-0.05

2.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

251.09

46.98

-28.3

16.41

Op profit growth

429.2

-740.95

-116.99

113.37

EBIT growth

461.23

1,158.65

-90.79

58.69

Net profit growth

1,439.15

-244.27

-136.1

58.05

No Record Found

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Balkrishna Tendulkar

Non Executive Director

Sujay Manoharkulkarni

Non Executive Director

Narendra Prabhakar Mahajani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ca Prakash Vithal Page

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vasundhara Atre

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd

Summary

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Limited was incorporated on February 19, 2010. At present, Company is engaged in activities pertaining to design, development, and manufacturing of creating products and services for financial inclusion, cardiology, gynecology, critical care patient and diseases management in medicine with rich experience in latest technologies and communication.It provide an advanced portfolio of products and services, including patient monitors, electrocardiographs, defibrillators, pulse oximeters, fetal monitors, stress test systems and much more. With state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities located in Mumbai, India, Company excel in creating cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of clients. It mainly operates into two segments viz, Electronics & Instrumentation (E&T) and Telemedicine.
Company FAQs

What is the Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd share price today?

The Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹235 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd is ₹129.49 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd is 25.67 and 3.93 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd is ₹91.5 and ₹262.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd?

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.56%, 3 Years at 49.40%, 1 Year at 137.28%, 6 Month at 45.05%, 3 Month at 72.02% and 1 Month at 52.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.59 %
Institutions - 0.50 %
Public - 43.90 %

