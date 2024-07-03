Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹234.1
Prev. Close₹234.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.55
Day's High₹239.65
Day's Low₹224.5
52 Week's High₹262.15
52 Week's Low₹91.5
Book Value₹59.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)129.49
P/E25.67
EPS9.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.02
20.06
17.05
16.08
Net Worth
30.53
25.57
22.56
21.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.55
13.54
9.21
12.85
yoy growth (%)
251.09
46.98
-28.3
16.41
Raw materials
-34.36
-6.49
-4.53
-6.54
As % of sales
72.26
47.97
49.25
50.91
Employee costs
-3.14
-3.4
-3.56
-3.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.72
0.51
-0.2
1.03
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.45
-0.44
-0.59
Tax paid
-2.08
-0.15
-0.05
-0.32
Working capital
0.41
9.02
-0.05
2.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
251.09
46.98
-28.3
16.41
Op profit growth
429.2
-740.95
-116.99
113.37
EBIT growth
461.23
1,158.65
-90.79
58.69
Net profit growth
1,439.15
-244.27
-136.1
58.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Balkrishna Tendulkar
Non Executive Director
Sujay Manoharkulkarni
Non Executive Director
Narendra Prabhakar Mahajani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ca Prakash Vithal Page
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vasundhara Atre
Reports by Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd
Summary
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Limited was incorporated on February 19, 2010. At present, Company is engaged in activities pertaining to design, development, and manufacturing of creating products and services for financial inclusion, cardiology, gynecology, critical care patient and diseases management in medicine with rich experience in latest technologies and communication.It provide an advanced portfolio of products and services, including patient monitors, electrocardiographs, defibrillators, pulse oximeters, fetal monitors, stress test systems and much more. With state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities located in Mumbai, India, Company excel in creating cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of clients. It mainly operates into two segments viz, Electronics & Instrumentation (E&T) and Telemedicine.
Read More
The Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹235 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd is ₹129.49 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd is 25.67 and 3.93 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd is ₹91.5 and ₹262.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.56%, 3 Years at 49.40%, 1 Year at 137.28%, 6 Month at 45.05%, 3 Month at 72.02% and 1 Month at 52.58%.
