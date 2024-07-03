Summary

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Limited was incorporated on February 19, 2010. At present, Company is engaged in activities pertaining to design, development, and manufacturing of creating products and services for financial inclusion, cardiology, gynecology, critical care patient and diseases management in medicine with rich experience in latest technologies and communication.It provide an advanced portfolio of products and services, including patient monitors, electrocardiographs, defibrillators, pulse oximeters, fetal monitors, stress test systems and much more. With state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities located in Mumbai, India, Company excel in creating cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of clients. It mainly operates into two segments viz, Electronics & Instrumentation (E&T) and Telemedicine.

