This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 the board of directors at theri meeting held today ie., October 25, 2024 1. Considered and approved the Un- audited financial results along with Limited Review report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 2. Approved the appointment of ABHL and Associates as Internal Auditor for a period upto March 31, 2026 3. Intimation for Resignation of M/S Dimple A Somani as Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

This is to inform you that the board of directors at their meeting held today i.e., July 18, 2024 considered and approved the following; 1. The Un-audited financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary by way of investment up to Rs. 1,00,00,000, in one or more tranches. Kindly take the same in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No. EL/66, TTC Industrial Area, Electronic Zone, Mahape, Navi Mumbai, Thane Maharashtra- 400701, considered and approved: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditors report of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s. Dimple A. Somani & Co. as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/s. D Maurya & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; read with SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 issued on 13th July 2023,the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e., Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No. EL/66, TTC Industrial Area, Electronic Zone, Mahape, Navi Mumbai, Thane Maharashtra- 400701, considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Swati Thanawala (DIN: 10538734), as the Additional Non-Executive independent director of the Company with effect from March 28, 2024 for a term of five years, subject to approval of the members at ensuing General Meeting. The meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 03:45 p.m.

