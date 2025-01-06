iifl-logo-icon 1
Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

221.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.72

0.51

-0.2

1.03

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.45

-0.44

-0.59

Tax paid

-2.08

-0.15

-0.05

-0.32

Working capital

0.41

9.02

-0.05

2.61

Other operating items

Operating

5.7

8.93

-0.75

2.71

Capital expenditure

0.08

0.84

0.09

1.14

Free cash flow

5.78

9.77

-0.66

3.85

Equity raised

20.82

18.52

16.95

15.1

Investing

0

0

0

-0.14

Financing

2.63

10.84

6.49

1.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.23

39.13

22.77

20.11

