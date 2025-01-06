Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.72
0.51
-0.2
1.03
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.45
-0.44
-0.59
Tax paid
-2.08
-0.15
-0.05
-0.32
Working capital
0.41
9.02
-0.05
2.61
Other operating items
Operating
5.7
8.93
-0.75
2.71
Capital expenditure
0.08
0.84
0.09
1.14
Free cash flow
5.78
9.77
-0.66
3.85
Equity raised
20.82
18.52
16.95
15.1
Investing
0
0
0
-0.14
Financing
2.63
10.84
6.49
1.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.23
39.13
22.77
20.11
