Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.55
13.54
9.21
12.85
yoy growth (%)
251.09
46.98
-28.3
16.41
Raw materials
-34.36
-6.49
-4.53
-6.54
As % of sales
72.26
47.97
49.25
50.91
Employee costs
-3.14
-3.4
-3.56
-3.66
As % of sales
6.61
25.12
38.68
28.54
Other costs
-1.54
-2.03
-1.36
-1.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.25
15.05
14.78
9.07
Operating profit
8.49
1.6
-0.25
1.47
OPM
17.86
11.85
-2.71
11.46
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.45
-0.44
-0.59
Interest expense
-1.37
-1.1
-0.32
-0.36
Other income
0.95
0.46
0.82
0.52
Profit before tax
7.72
0.51
-0.2
1.03
Taxes
-2.08
-0.15
-0.05
-0.32
Tax rate
-26.94
-29.43
26.22
-31.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.64
0.36
-0.25
0.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.64
0.36
-0.25
0.7
yoy growth (%)
1,439.15
-244.27
-136.1
58.05
NPM
11.86
2.7
-2.75
5.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.