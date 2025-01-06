iifl-logo-icon 1
Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.55

13.54

9.21

12.85

yoy growth (%)

251.09

46.98

-28.3

16.41

Raw materials

-34.36

-6.49

-4.53

-6.54

As % of sales

72.26

47.97

49.25

50.91

Employee costs

-3.14

-3.4

-3.56

-3.66

As % of sales

6.61

25.12

38.68

28.54

Other costs

-1.54

-2.03

-1.36

-1.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.25

15.05

14.78

9.07

Operating profit

8.49

1.6

-0.25

1.47

OPM

17.86

11.85

-2.71

11.46

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.45

-0.44

-0.59

Interest expense

-1.37

-1.1

-0.32

-0.36

Other income

0.95

0.46

0.82

0.52

Profit before tax

7.72

0.51

-0.2

1.03

Taxes

-2.08

-0.15

-0.05

-0.32

Tax rate

-26.94

-29.43

26.22

-31.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.64

0.36

-0.25

0.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.64

0.36

-0.25

0.7

yoy growth (%)

1,439.15

-244.27

-136.1

58.05

NPM

11.86

2.7

-2.75

5.47

