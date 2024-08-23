|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|AGM 23/08/2024 This is to inform you that the 15th Annual General meeting of the company was held today i.e.., Friday, August 23, 2024, at Majestic Court Sarovar Portio, X-5/2, TTC Industrial Area, Mahape, Navi Mumbai 400710 at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:12 p.m. Kindly take the same in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
