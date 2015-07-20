Magna Colours Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
11.5
11.5
11.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.57
-15.83
-15.84
Net Worth
-1.07
-4.33
-4.34
Minority Interest
Debt
1.06
4.32
4.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.01
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.05
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
No Record Found
