Magna Colours Ltd Share Price

4.06
(-4.92%)
Jul 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Magna Colours Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

4.06

Prev. Close

4.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

4.06

Day's Low

4.06

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Magna Colours Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Magna Colours Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Magna Colours Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.80%

Non-Promoter- 95.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Magna Colours Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

11.5

11.5

11.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.57

-15.83

-15.84

Net Worth

-1.07

-4.33

-4.34

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Magna Colours Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Magna Colours Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

S S Toshniwal

Managing Director

Sanjay Toshniwal

Director

Sandeep Toshniwal

Director

Ritu Toshniwal

Director

Mahendra Singhi

Director

D M Naik

Director

Ramesh K Pasula

Director

Venkatesh Mundi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magna Colours Ltd

Summary

Promoted by the Toshniwal Group of Companies in Nov.89 as a public limited company, Toshniwal Chemical and Inudstries (formerly Toshniwal Industries), is engaged in the manufacture of dyes and dye intermediates. The company set up its project to manufacture dyes and dye intermediates at Tarapur (Thane district). The project implementation was undertaken in two phases. Commercial production of phase-I commenced in 1992-93. It came out with a public issue in 1992, to part-finance its project.In 1994-95, the company proposed to undertake an expansion-cum-backward integration programme to expand the capacity and also manufacture CPC blue. In 1995-96, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Biddle Sawyer Corporation, US, for marketing its products in the US, Canada and other Latin American countries.During 1996-97, pigment green 7 is now yeilding a better results. Therefore company is expanding its pigments facility in the current year and it is expected to be completed by Mar.98.During the year 1998-99, the Company received approval for its Term Loan to enhance capacity of its pigment plant from 300MT to 600 MT.Due to the restructuring plan undertaken by the company, the expansion of capacity of CPC Green has been postponed. In the year 1999-2000, the company has achieved a turnover of Rs.1547 lacs and a profit of Rs.5.16 lacs.
