Magna Colours Ltd Management Discussions

Magna Colours Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
MAGNA COLORS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion
and Analysis Report for the year ended March 31, 2011
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT
Pharmaceutical, Agro and Chemical sectors form the backbone of the country
and need to grow faster. However, because of substantial investment
requirements, the growth of the sector is not to the expected level.
International Companies have started taking interest in Indian markets and
hopefully there will be more growth.
OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS AND RISKS
The sector is showing healthy signs of growth. The fluctuation of the raw
material price put pressure on the profitability. The company is trying to
secure orders.
SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE
The Company has currently only one segment (viz. Trading activity) in line
with the Accounting Standard on Segment reporting (AS-17). Accordingly,
there are no separate reportable segments.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM & THEIR ADEQUACY
The company has adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size. The committee reviews the implementation of management policies to
ensure that transaction has been accurately recorded and promptly reported.
OUTLOOK
There is expected to be good demand for raw materials in pharmaceutical,
agro product and chemical sectors as massive investments have been planned
by industry majors.
HUMAN RESOUCES & INDUSTRIAL RELATION
The company has harmonious relation with its employees. There is continuous
emphasis on development of human resources through training. The issues
with employees, if any, are resolved in harmonious and cordial manner.
TRADING STATUS ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
The companys equity shares are under suspension for trading purposes on
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.
WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY
The company does not have any Whistle Blower Policy as of now but no
personnel are being denied any access to the Audit Committee.