TO

THE MEMBERS

MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE LTD.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE LTD ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the statement of Profit and Loss, (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date, and the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statement give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023 and the total comprehensive income ( comprising of profit & other comprehensive income), changes in the equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

4. key audit matters are those that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter our audit procedures included the following: Assessment of carrying value of . We evaluated the Companys process Investments In Associates and fair value regarding impairment assessment and for of other Investments valuation. . We assessed the carrying value/fair value The Company has investment in two calculations of all individually material Associates investment, where applicable, to determine [Refer to Note No.3.3.3 & 3.3.4 & 29 to the whether the valuations performed by the standalone financial statements & Company were within an acceptable range The Company Accounts for investment is determined by us. associates and other investments (subject to . We checked the mathematical accuracy of the impairment assessment. For investment impairment model and agreed the relevant carried at cost accordingly to Rs. In data with the latest budgets, actual past associates & Rs. In others where an results and other supporting documents. indication of impairment exists, the carrying . We assessed the sensitivity analysis and value of investments is assessed for evaluated whether any reasonably impairment and where applicable an foreseeable change in the assumptions could impairment provision is recognised. lead to impairment or material change in the The accounting for investment is a Key fair valuation. audit matter as the determination of . We discussed with the components auditors recoverable value for impairment of certain entities to develop an assessment / fair valuation of involves understanding of the operating performance significant management judgement and and outlook used in their own valuation estimates. The impairment assessment and model and to assess consistency with the fair valuation for such investment have assumptions used in the model. been carried out by the management in . We had inquired with management to obtain accordance with AS 36 and AS 113 an understanding of the relevant factors in respectively. The Key input and judgements respect of certain investments carried at fair involved in the impairment / fair valuation value where a wide range of fair values were assessment of unquoted investment include possible due to various factor such as absence of recent observable transactions, . Forecast cash flows assumption restrictions on transfer of shares. Existence of . Whether unit is in operation or not multiple valuation techniques, investees .Economic and entity specific factors valued nature of portfolio of investments for incorporated in the valuation. which significant estimates/judgments are required to arrive at fair value. . We have discussed the key assumptions and sensitivities for certain investments with those charged with governance. . We evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify and significant exceptions in the managements assessment in relation to the carrying value of investments in associates and fair value of other investments.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon 6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report in the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The reports containing the other information as above are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the reports containing the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Results 7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone financial statements 9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. 10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit, including internal audit system in vogue, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. • Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. 11. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. 12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable. 16. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or any entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether , directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee ,security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. v. The management has represented, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other that no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by behalf the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries ") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. vi. Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under para iv and v contain any material misstatement. vii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, a. The company has not declared and paid any interim dividend during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with the Section 123 of the Act. b. The company has not proposed and dividend during the year. viii. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the company only w.e.f. 01 April 2023, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For Chaudhary Pandiya & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 001903C (A.K.Pandiya) Partner Membership No. 070747 Place: Kanpur Dated: 30.05.2023 UDIN: 23070747BGYIWQ7374

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Referred to in paragraph 15 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, we report that; (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company do not have intangible assets therefore reporting under Clause 3 (i) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year; No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification; (c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and The title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the company. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Accordingly the reporting under clause 3 (i) (d) of the order is not applicable to the Company. (e) Based on information and explanation furnished to us, no proceeding have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding Benami property under the prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1888 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Banami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise. (ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals & there is no discrepancy noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to the books of accounts as the company holds shares and securities, shops, offices and flats as inventory and the same has been properly dealt in the books of account. (b) According to the information & explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any loans from banks during the year therefore the reporting under Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iii) (a) The company has, during the year, granted unsecured loan to only one trust. The aggregate amount during the year and the balance outstanding at the Balance Sheet date with respect to such loan is as under :

Particulars Amount (in Lacs ) Aggregate amount granted during the year To associate companies 87.45 To others 80.00 Balance outstanding (gross) as at Balance Sheet date in respect of the above 476.55 Others 80.00

The above amount is disclosed in note no. 6 of the standalone financial statements. (b) In respect of the loan so granted is not prejudicial to the companys interest, based on the information and explanation provided by the Company. (c) In respect of aforesaid loan to trust no schedule of repayment of the principle and payment of interest has been stipulated. It is classified as payment on demand as and when required by the Company. (d) In respect of aforesaid loan there is no overdue amount as it is agreed by the Company as payable on demand as & when required although the party has paid Rs. 161.08 lacs during the year. (e) Fresh loan granted to same party but is not due during the year as per information and explanation provided to us. (f) The loan granted during the year, including to related party was repayable on demand. No loan were granted during the year to promoters. (iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans and investments, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73,74,75 and 76 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. (vi) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly reporting under Clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transaction in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account. (ix) (a) According the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us the Company has not taken any loans therefore reporting under clause 3(ix) (a),(b),(c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company were report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its Associated Companies. (f) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information & explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associated companies. (x) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer or preferential allotment or private placement of shares (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3 (x) (a) & (b) are not applicable to the Company. xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance or material fraud by the company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed or any such case by the Management. (b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information & explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally auditing practices in India, accepted in India, and according to the information & explanations given to us, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year, therefore reporting under Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it and accordingly, reporting under Clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosers" specified under Section 133 of the Act. (xiv) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us. (xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him as specified under section 192 of the Act. Therefore, reporting Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly the company is registered under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 as a non-deposit taking company. Refer Note No. 34 of the balance sheet. The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) Based on the information and explanation provided by the Management of the Company it has no CIC therefore the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and the on the basis of financial ratios (also refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when date of fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee not any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. (xx) The company has not earned sufficient profits to the extent to spent money for Corporate Social Responsibility as required under Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment is respect of the said clause has been include in this report.

For Chaudhary Pandiya & co. Chartered Accountants FRN 001903C (A. K. Pandiya) Partner M.No. 070747 Place: Kanpur Dated: 30.05.2023 UDIN: 23070747BGYIWQ7374

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone financial statements Referred to in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE LTD ("the Company") on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023. Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE LTD ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that 1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; 2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and 3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.