Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd Share Price

5.64
(4.83%)
Aug 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.64
  • Day's High5.64
  • 52 Wk High5.64
  • Prev. Close5.38
  • Day's Low5.64
  • 52 Wk Low 4.03
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value284
  • EPS153.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.64

Prev. Close

5.38

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.64

Day's Low

5.64

52 Week's High

5.64

52 Week's Low

4.03

Book Value

284

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.54

P/E

0.04

EPS

153.91

Divi. Yield

0

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2023

arrow

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:42 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.40%

Non-Promoter- 28.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.76

7.33

7.16

7.13

Net Worth

8.71

8.28

8.11

8.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.35

-3.34

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.04

0.19

0.57

0.34

1.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.04

0.19

0.57

0.34

1.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.14

0.66

0.11

0.13

0.2

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,317.65

34.264,48,363.793,401.540.513,386.231,158.54

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,856.75

212.592,97,689.66633.040.05909.1141.14

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

169.9

35.192,26,738.581,576.830.866,765.6338.85

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

336.9

02,19,410.6771.760133.8938.46

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

545

12.221,84,277.683,717.882.4211,910.1240

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Sudhir Kumar Parasrampuria

Chairman & Managing Director

Parwati Parasrampuria

Independent Director

Gautam Lhila

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar Dada

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ipsa Arun

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RAKESH PANWAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd

Summary

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Limited was incorporated as a Public Company limited by shares on July 23, 1985. The Company obtained permission from the Reserve Bank of India for carrying on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution. The Company is registered as a Non-Deposit Taking Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd is ₹0.54 Cr. as of 09 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd is 0.04 and 0.02 as of 09 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd is ₹4.03 and ₹5.64 as of 09 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd?

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 23.01%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 39.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.60 %

