Open₹5.64
Prev. Close₹5.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.64
Day's Low₹5.64
52 Week's High₹5.64
52 Week's Low₹4.03
Book Value₹284
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.54
P/E0.04
EPS153.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.76
7.33
7.16
7.13
Net Worth
8.71
8.28
8.11
8.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.35
-3.34
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.04
0.19
0.57
0.34
1.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.04
0.19
0.57
0.34
1.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.14
0.66
0.11
0.13
0.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,317.65
|34.26
|4,48,363.79
|3,401.54
|0.5
|13,386.23
|1,158.54
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,856.75
|212.59
|2,97,689.66
|633.04
|0.05
|909.11
|41.14
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
169.9
|35.19
|2,26,738.58
|1,576.83
|0.86
|6,765.63
|38.85
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
336.9
|0
|2,19,410.67
|71.76
|0
|133.89
|38.46
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
545
|12.22
|1,84,277.68
|3,717.88
|2.42
|11,910.1
|240
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Sudhir Kumar Parasrampuria
Chairman & Managing Director
Parwati Parasrampuria
Independent Director
Gautam Lhila
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar Dada
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ipsa Arun
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAKESH PANWAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Magnanimous Trade & Finance Limited was incorporated as a Public Company limited by shares on July 23, 1985. The Company obtained permission from the Reserve Bank of India for carrying on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution. The Company is registered as a Non-Deposit Taking Company.
The Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd is ₹0.54 Cr. as of 09 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd is 0.04 and 0.02 as of 09 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd is ₹4.03 and ₹5.64 as of 09 Aug ‘24
Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 23.01%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 39.95%.
