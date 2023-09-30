|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2023
|9 Sep 2023
|News paper Publication of Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of the 38th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September 2023. Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.