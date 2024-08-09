Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.76
7.33
7.16
7.13
Net Worth
8.71
8.28
8.11
8.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.71
8.28
8.11
8.08
Fixed Assets
1.85
1.32
1.33
1.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.82
0.82
0.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
6.06
6.02
1.26
5.9
Inventories
1.34
1.35
1.49
1.55
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.85
5.4
0.06
4.47
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.73
-0.29
-0.12
Cash
0
0.09
0.21
0.01
Total Assets
7.92
8.27
3.63
8.07
