Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.76

7.33

7.16

7.13

Net Worth

8.71

8.28

8.11

8.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.71

8.28

8.11

8.08

Fixed Assets

1.85

1.32

1.33

1.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.82

0.82

0.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

6.06

6.02

1.26

5.9

Inventories

1.34

1.35

1.49

1.55

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.85

5.4

0.06

4.47

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.73

-0.29

-0.12

Cash

0

0.09

0.21

0.01

Total Assets

7.92

8.27

3.63

8.07

