Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.55
0.14
0.53
0.31
1.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.55
0.14
0.53
0.31
1.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.63
0.08
0.1
0.11
Total Income
0.64
0.77
0.62
0.4
1.56
Total Expenditure
0.38
0.25
0.43
0.32
0.93
PBIDT
0.26
0.52
0.18
0.08
0.62
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.26
0.52
0.18
0.08
0.62
Depreciation
0.06
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.06
0.03
0.25
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.19
0.52
0.12
0.05
0.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.19
0.52
0.12
0.05
0.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.19
0.52
0.12
0.05
0.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.03
5.44
1.28
0.56
3.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
47.27
371.42
33.96
25.8
42.75
PBDTM(%)
47.27
371.42
33.96
25.8
42.75
PATM(%)
34.54
371.42
22.64
16.12
25.51
