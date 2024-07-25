iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5.64
(4.83%)
Aug 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.55

0.14

0.53

0.31

1.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.55

0.14

0.53

0.31

1.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.63

0.08

0.1

0.11

Total Income

0.64

0.77

0.62

0.4

1.56

Total Expenditure

0.38

0.25

0.43

0.32

0.93

PBIDT

0.26

0.52

0.18

0.08

0.62

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.26

0.52

0.18

0.08

0.62

Depreciation

0.06

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.06

0.03

0.25

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.19

0.52

0.12

0.05

0.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.19

0.52

0.12

0.05

0.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.19

0.52

0.12

0.05

0.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.03

5.44

1.28

0.56

3.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

47.27

371.42

33.96

25.8

42.75

PBDTM(%)

47.27

371.42

33.96

25.8

42.75

PATM(%)

34.54

371.42

22.64

16.12

25.51

Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.