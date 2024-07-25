Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
0.58
0.46
0.09
0.1
0.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.58
0.46
0.09
0.1
0.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.06
0.07
0.07
0.59
0.05
Total Income
36.65
0.53
0.16
0.69
0.13
Total Expenditure
18.04
0.27
0.28
0.14
0.19
PBIDT
18.6
0.27
-0.12
0.55
-0.07
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
18.6
0.27
-0.12
0.55
-0.07
Depreciation
0.07
0.04
0.02
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.07
0.05
0.06
0
-0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
14.46
0.17
-0.21
0.55
-0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14.46
0.17
-0.21
0.55
-0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14.46
0.17
-0.21
0.55
-0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
151.93
1.96
0
6.06
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3,206.89
58.69
-133.33
550
-100
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2,493.1
36.95
-233.33
550
-71.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.