Magnanimous Trade & Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

5.64
(4.83%)
Aug 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

0.58

0.46

0.09

0.1

0.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.58

0.46

0.09

0.1

0.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.06

0.07

0.07

0.59

0.05

Total Income

36.65

0.53

0.16

0.69

0.13

Total Expenditure

18.04

0.27

0.28

0.14

0.19

PBIDT

18.6

0.27

-0.12

0.55

-0.07

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

18.6

0.27

-0.12

0.55

-0.07

Depreciation

0.07

0.04

0.02

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.07

0.05

0.06

0

-0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

14.46

0.17

-0.21

0.55

-0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

14.46

0.17

-0.21

0.55

-0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

14.46

0.17

-0.21

0.55

-0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

151.93

1.96

0

6.06

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3,206.89

58.69

-133.33

550

-100

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2,493.1

36.95

-233.33

550

-71.42

