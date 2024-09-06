Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 06th September 2024 at Registered office of the Company at Ground Floor Shop No. 2 188/1 SHYAM DHAM HEIGHTS PATRAKAR COLONY RAMPURA MANSAROVAR JAIPUR RAJASTHAN INDIA 302020 to transact the following business: 1. To Consider & to approve the Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with fixing of date of Book closure and e-voting period. 2. To Approve Board Report along with all other necessary Annexure for the financial year ended March 31 2024 3. To fix the day date time and Venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To Appoint Scrutinizer to scrutinize voting during the AGM and remote e-voting.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the limited review report of the auditor. 2. To Appoint Mr. Sudhir Kumar Parasrampuria (DIN: 00358982) as Whole Time Director of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the report of the auditor thereon. 2. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the report of the auditor thereon. 3. To consider approve the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the report of the auditor thereon. 4. To consider approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the company for the year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the report of the auditor thereon. 5. To Consider and Approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. 6. To Consider and Approve the appointment of Internal Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. 7. To Shift the registered office of the Company within the local limits of the city. This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th May, 2024 at the Registered office of the company i.e. D-1, Moti Lal Atal Road 1st Floor, Behind Hotel Neelam, Jaipur, Rajasthan-302001, which commenced at 02:00 P.M. has taken following decisions: Mentioned in the outcome Read less.. Submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 of the Board Meeting to be held on Monday 12th day of February 2024 This is to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, 12th February, 2024 at the registered office of the company i.e., D-1, Moti Lal Atal Road 1st Floor, Behind Hotel Neelam Jaipur Rajasthan 302001 which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and has considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with the limited review report of auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2023 3 Nov 2023