To

The Members,

MAGNANIMOUS TRADE & FINANCE LTD

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 38thAnnual Report of your Company along with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2023.

1. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS:

During the year under review, the following Companies continued to hold the status of Associate of your Company: -

There has been no change in the objects of the Company. Business is being conducted as per the objectives described in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. There has been no material change in the line or nature of business that the Company is operating in.

5. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

The Company has transfer of Rs. 8,51,700.00 to the statutory reserve.

During the year under review Total Income of the Company has increased from Rs. 6,817,500.00/-to Rs. 84,76,400.00/-. The Net Profit for the current year stood at Rs 4258373.00/- as against Net profit of Rs. 1676600.00/-in the previous year.

The board of directors has not recommended any dividend for the financial year.

During the year under review, the following Companies ceases to hold the status of Associate of your Company: -

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Accounting Standard AS-21 on Consolidated Financial Statements read with Accounting Standard AS-23 and 27 on Accounting for Investments in Associates/ Subsidiaries, the Companies are required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements of its Associate(s) / Subsidiary(ies) to be laid before Annual General Meeting of the Company. accordingly. The Consolidated Financial Statement incorporating the Accounts of Associate Company(ies) along with the Auditors Report thereon forms part of this Annual Report.

However, the Company does not have any Subsidiary and Joint Venture Company during the year under review.

As per Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has prepared a Consolidated Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2023 which together with Auditors Report thereon form part of this Annual Report.

7. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable, as there was no Dividend declared and paid last year.

8. DEPOSITS:

Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, during the year under review.

9. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

As on the date of this report, no material changes and commitments affecting the financial positio n of the Company have occurred, between the end of the financial year towhich these financial statemen ts relate.

10. ANNUAL RETURN

Annual Return as required under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is available on the website of the company at https://mtfl.co.in.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement it is confirmed that-

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) Such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for that period;

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

e) That internal financial controls were laid down to be followed and that such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

f) That proper system was devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. SHARE CAPITAL:

The Company has 951468 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each amounting to Rs. 9514680. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares or any convertible instruments.

The Company has only one class of Equity Share having a par value of Rs. 10/ -each holder of share is entitled to one vote per share with same rights.

During the Year 2022-23, the company has not made any issue of equity shares with differential voting rights, Sweat Equity Shares and employee stock option.

13. LISTING OF SHARES:

Shares of company have been listed on Bombay Stock Exchange.

14. AUDITORS:

a. Statutory Auditors:

In accordance with Sec 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s Chaudhary Pandiya & Co. (FRN: 001903C), Chartered Accountants was re-appointed by the members as Statutory Auditors of the

Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 29th September 2022 for the financial year ended on 31st March 2022, for a period of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual general meeting till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the F.Y. ending on 31st March 2027.

After Closure of the Financial Year 2022-23 the Auditor of the Company has resigned w.e.f. 18/07/2023.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 139(8) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 M/s GUPTA & SHAH. Chartered Accountant (FRN: 01416C), were appointed as statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the Casual Vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s Chaudhary Pandiya & CO., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number- 001903C) to hold office up to the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with Sec 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s GUPTA & SHAH. Chartered Accountant (FRN: 01416C), shall be appoint by the members as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held for the financial year ended on 31st March 2023, for a period of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual general meeting till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the F.Y. ending on 31st March 2028.

b. Statutory Auditors Report:

The observations made by the Auditors in their Report read with relevant notes as given in the Notes on Accounts annexed to the Accounts, are self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments under Section 134 (3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Auditors of the Company have not raised any queries or made any Qualifications on the Accounts adopted by the Board which were then audited by them.

c. Secretarial Auditor:

The provisions of Section 204 read with Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has appointed M/s- Mahendra Khandelwal & Co., a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2022-23.

d. Secretarial Audit Report

The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed to this Board report as Annexure-III.

15. DIRECTORS /KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

a. Retire by Rotation

The Independent Directors hold office for a fixed period of five years from the date of their appointment and are not liable to retire by rotation. Out of the remaining Non-Executive/ NonIndependent Directors, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sudhir Kumar Parasrampuria (DIN: 00358982) is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible, offer his candidature for reappointment as Director.

b. Independent Directors and their Declaration of Independence

The Board of the Company as on March 31, 2023 consisted of 5 directors out of which 2 are independent directors.

All Independent Directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

c. Composition of Board of Director as on 31st March 2023 and changes during the year

The Board of the Company as on March 31, 2023 consist of 5 directors out of which 2 are

independent directors, one is Managing Director and one is Executive director one is Non Executive Director.

During the year under review Mr. Shashank Parasrampuria (DIN: 07182816) was appointed as an Additional Director w.e.f. 06/12/2022.

d. Changes in the composition of Key Managerial Personnel (other than Board of Directors):

There are no changes in the composition of Key Managerial Personnel during the financial year.

16. COMMITTEE DETAILS

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises Independent Directors namely Shri Gautam Lhila (Independent Director and Chairman), Shri Pradeep Kumar Dada (Independent Director) and Shri Sudhir Kumar Parasrampuria (Director) as other Members. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Shri Gautam Lhila (Independent Director and Chairman), Shri Pradeep Kumar Dada (Independent Director) and Shri Sudhir Kumar Parasrampuria (Director) as other Members. All the recommendations made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were accepted by the Board.

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The details of this policy are enclosed herewith as Annexure-II.

17. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

A. Conservation of energy:

The company is not engaged in manufacturing activity, the details relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as per Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 being not applicable, hence not provided.

B. Technology Absorption:

The particulars regarding Technology absorption are: NIL

C. Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo: