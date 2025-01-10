To the Members of

MAHA RASHTRA APEX CORPORATION LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financia! statements of MAHA RASHTRA APEX CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter refer to standalone financial statements.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualiued Opinion section of our report,the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a) The Company has not provided for delayed period interest cost on deposit amounting to Rs. 48.38 lakhs for the year ending 31st March 2024 and Rs. 12.19 lakhs for the quarter ending 31st March 2024, cumulative impact of interest cost not provided from October 2019 to 31.03.2024 is Rs. 285.61 lakhs. To that extent profit is overstated and liability is understated.

b) Fair value of lnvestment in Associate M/s Kanara Consumer Products Ltd. (formerly Kurlon Limited) is valued at figures from unaudited statements as on 31.03.2024 in the absence of audited statements which is not yet completed. Financial statement of Associate Manipal Springs. Ltd. is still under compilation, so, not forming part of consolidated results.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

a) As per the scheme sanctioned by Honourable High Court of Karnataka vide order dated &• October 2004 all Deposit/ Bonds should have been repaid by 15.09.2009/15.06.2009. The balance outstanding as on date are shortfall of repayment is 3063.64 lakhs.

b) RBI has cancelled the Certificate of Registration Granted to the company to Act as Non-Banking Financial Company by its order dated 13" June 2002.

c) Unpaid creditors being outstanding Bonds/Deposit with interest under other Financial Liability- Current Includes 238.40 lakhs. Where cheques are issued but not realised. Yearwise/instalment wise reconciliation of the same is available.

d) Company entered in to agreement for Sale of property with M/s Kanara Consumer Products Ltd. (formerly Kurlon Limited). Total Amount credited up to 31-03-2024 is 1273.37 lakhs. This includes a sum of Rs. 300.95 lakhs directly paid by M/s KCP Ltd. towards companys deposit/bond liability. Time stipulated in the agreement has lapsed.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of (a) to (d) of above paragraph Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signiucance in our audit of the unancial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the unancial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information

included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone unancial statements and our auditors report thereon. These are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the unancial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the unancial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the unancial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualiued Opinion section above, we have nothing to this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to

draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financia! statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with the mall relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

1. Refer to Note No. 34 in respect of an investment of50,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each in M/s Eldorado Investments Company (P) Ltd., a subsidiary company physical Shares not produced for verification.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the effect of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualiued Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section197of the Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements -Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. Refer to Note No. 30. The entire deposit liability is covered under the scheme of arrangement, hence the transfer of unclaimed deposit and remaining unpaid for a period of exceeding 7 years to Investor Education and Protection fund, the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise

iv. (a). The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 38 (Xiii) A to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediarles"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) . The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 38 (Xiii) B to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement

(v) The Company has not declared any Dividend and paid during the year hence compliance with Section 123 of the Act not applicable.

For H G Sarvaiya & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 115705W Hasmukhbhai G Sarvaiya Propriter Membership Number: 045038 Place: Mumbai Date: 29-05-2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report*

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of MAHA RASTRA APEX CORPORATION LIMITED on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31st March 2024.

i) a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and according to the information and explanation given to us, material discrepancies were noticed on such verification; however, these have been properly dealt with in the books of account. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee are held in the name of the Company, except for the following properties as stated in Note 4 to the financial statements under investment property.

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of Company Land - at Chanthar of Brahmavar 318.30 Vittal Pai None 18-06-1961 Not able to assess Document due to dispute on rights Land -at Matapady of Brahmavar 10052.90 Joseph Lobo None 21-06-1963 Property Not Transferred due to non-Availability of original Document Building - Shop No. 8 & 9 - Ground Floor Commerce House Miranda Road Margao, Goa 22,30,432.00 # Antonio Joao Fortunato Fernandes None 24-05-1995 Shop No.9 still not registered due to misplace of documents in Sub Registrar Office Margoa#

# Value of . 22,30,432 for shop No 8 and 9 Title Deed of Shop No 8 is held in the name of company and Title deed of Shop No 9 Company has Not produced the document for verification, However Rent Agreement for the same Property is held in the name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year, being under cost model. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami T ransactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

ii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital from banks or financia! institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

iii) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company was carrying on NBFC business and RBI has Cancelled the Certificate of Registration on 13th June 2002. Subsequently the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) - (f) Not Applicable.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company cannot carry on the NBFC Business without prior approval From RBI as per the Scheme Sanctioned by Karnataka High Court and Certificate of Registration Cancelled by RBI with effect from 13th June 2002. Subsequently the Company has neither accepted any deposits nor the amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and all the deposits and Bonds are bound by Karnataka High Court order hence unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) Not applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not reported.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii) a In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereofwere outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except Disputed sales tax amounting to Rs. 17.54 Lakhs for the assessment year 1995-96 and 1996-97 in Telangana pending for disposal before sales tax appellate Tribunal.

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

ix) a In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no loans or other borrowings or interest payable to any lender during the year. In respect of Debenture interest accrued there on up to 31.03.2002, the company is in the process of repayment as per the scheme of compromise and arrangement sanctioned by the Honourable High Court of Karnataka dated 8th October 2004.

b In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority, however RBI has Cancelled Certificate of Registration from 13- June 2002, hence company cannot carry on the NBFC Business without prior approval from RBI as per the Scheme Sanctioned by the Karnataka High Court.

c In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries, associates. The Company did not have any joint ventures during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. The Company did not have any joint ventures during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

x) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year hence the clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a)to(c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. However, in respect of advance from Kanara Consumer Products Ltd. (formerly Kurlon limited) in absence of adequate evidence we are unable to comment upon related party transaction entered in respect of arms length price.

xiv) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the order are not applicable.

xvi) a)/b The Certif?cate of registration granted to the company as Non-Banking Financial company under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, has been cancelled by an order dated 13th June 2002.As per the Scheme approved by Honorable Karnataka High court Company Cannot carry on NBFC Business prior approval from RBI.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) (d) of the order are not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financia! year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvii) of the order are not applicable.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the order are not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) Since the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (a) and (b) of the order are not applicable.

For H G Sarvaiya & Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 115705W Hasmukhbhai G Sarvaiya Propriter Membership Number: 045038 Place: Mumbai Date: 29-05-2024

Annexure "B"

Independent Auditors report on the interna! Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Report on the internal financial controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of MAHA RASTRA APEX CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opini?n

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.