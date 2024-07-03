iifl-logo-icon 1
149.15
(-2.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:44 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open155.9
  • Day's High156.53
  • 52 Wk High218.35
  • Prev. Close153.23
  • Day's Low147.11
  • 52 Wk Low 105.4
  • Turnover (lac)19.56
  • P/E52.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value317.09
  • EPS2.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)211.05
  • Div. Yield0
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

155.9

Prev. Close

153.23

Turnover(Lac.)

19.56

Day's High

156.53

Day's Low

147.11

52 Week's High

218.35

52 Week's Low

105.4

Book Value

317.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

211.05

P/E

52.6

EPS

2.9

Divi. Yield

0

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.12

14.12

14.12

14.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

434.53

88.38

125.64

124.92

Net Worth

448.65

102.5

139.76

139.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.67

0.07

3.9

3.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8.71

2.2

3.89

3.07

4.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.71

2.2

3.89

3.07

4.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

343.16

7.2

5.61

32.28

16.6

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

K B Shetty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

J M Pandey

Independent Director

Jyothi V B

Managing Director

ASPI NARIMAN KATGARA

Non Executive Director

Yazdin Jimmy Mistry

Independent Director

Vidya Mananjay More

Non Executive Director

Nagarajan Sivaramakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd

Summary

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation (MACL) was incorporated as a banking company in Apr.43 in the name of Maharashtra Apex Bank. Later in 1955, the branches were transferred to Canara Industrial and Banking Syndicate. The company was converted into a hire-purchase company and changed its name to the present one. It was promoted by the late Upendra Anantha Pai. The Company is engaged in the business of Hire Purchase and Leasing Business, Presently, the Company discontinued the operation and conentrated on recovery of Hire Purchase and Leasing Business.The company came out with a rights issue of 42.55 shares -- at a premium of Rs 5/- with detachable warrants, to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources and to broadbase and expand public holdings. The main activities of the company are lease and hire purchase, automobile financing, bill discounting, corporate finance, etc. The company plans to diversify into merchant banking, OTCEI dealership, stock exchange membership, money changing business, mutual funds, etc. With respect to diversification and expansion, MACL has promoted Manipal Home Finance for housing finance, Manipal Share and Stock Brokers and Manipal Motors. It is also diversifying into telecom and cellular telephone services. In 1971, a company called General Investments Trusts was amalgamated with the company. In 1995-96, the company issued 32,14,260 warrants to the promoters of the company on preferential basis. These warrants were convert
Company FAQs

What is the Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd is ₹211.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd is 52.6 and 0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd is ₹105.4 and ₹218.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd?

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.40%, 3 Years at 17.59%, 1 Year at 5.20%, 6 Month at -8.93%, 3 Month at -6.83% and 1 Month at -7.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.54 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 37.45 %

