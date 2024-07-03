Summary

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation (MACL) was incorporated as a banking company in Apr.43 in the name of Maharashtra Apex Bank. Later in 1955, the branches were transferred to Canara Industrial and Banking Syndicate. The company was converted into a hire-purchase company and changed its name to the present one. It was promoted by the late Upendra Anantha Pai. The Company is engaged in the business of Hire Purchase and Leasing Business, Presently, the Company discontinued the operation and conentrated on recovery of Hire Purchase and Leasing Business.The company came out with a rights issue of 42.55 shares -- at a premium of Rs 5/- with detachable warrants, to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources and to broadbase and expand public holdings. The main activities of the company are lease and hire purchase, automobile financing, bill discounting, corporate finance, etc. The company plans to diversify into merchant banking, OTCEI dealership, stock exchange membership, money changing business, mutual funds, etc. With respect to diversification and expansion, MACL has promoted Manipal Home Finance for housing finance, Manipal Share and Stock Brokers and Manipal Motors. It is also diversifying into telecom and cellular telephone services. In 1971, a company called General Investments Trusts was amalgamated with the company. In 1995-96, the company issued 32,14,260 warrants to the promoters of the company on preferential basis. These warrants were convert

