SectorFinance
Open₹155.9
Prev. Close₹153.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.56
Day's High₹156.53
Day's Low₹147.11
52 Week's High₹218.35
52 Week's Low₹105.4
Book Value₹317.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)211.05
P/E52.6
EPS2.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.12
14.12
14.12
14.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
434.53
88.38
125.64
124.92
Net Worth
448.65
102.5
139.76
139.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.67
0.07
3.9
3.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8.71
2.2
3.89
3.07
4.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.71
2.2
3.89
3.07
4.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
343.16
7.2
5.61
32.28
16.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
K B Shetty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
J M Pandey
Independent Director
Jyothi V B
Managing Director
ASPI NARIMAN KATGARA
Non Executive Director
Yazdin Jimmy Mistry
Independent Director
Vidya Mananjay More
Non Executive Director
Nagarajan Sivaramakrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation (MACL) was incorporated as a banking company in Apr.43 in the name of Maharashtra Apex Bank. Later in 1955, the branches were transferred to Canara Industrial and Banking Syndicate. The company was converted into a hire-purchase company and changed its name to the present one. It was promoted by the late Upendra Anantha Pai. The Company is engaged in the business of Hire Purchase and Leasing Business, Presently, the Company discontinued the operation and conentrated on recovery of Hire Purchase and Leasing Business.The company came out with a rights issue of 42.55 shares -- at a premium of Rs 5/- with detachable warrants, to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources and to broadbase and expand public holdings. The main activities of the company are lease and hire purchase, automobile financing, bill discounting, corporate finance, etc. The company plans to diversify into merchant banking, OTCEI dealership, stock exchange membership, money changing business, mutual funds, etc. With respect to diversification and expansion, MACL has promoted Manipal Home Finance for housing finance, Manipal Share and Stock Brokers and Manipal Motors. It is also diversifying into telecom and cellular telephone services. In 1971, a company called General Investments Trusts was amalgamated with the company. In 1995-96, the company issued 32,14,260 warrants to the promoters of the company on preferential basis. These warrants were convert
Read More
The Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd is ₹211.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd is 52.6 and 0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd is ₹105.4 and ₹218.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.40%, 3 Years at 17.59%, 1 Year at 5.20%, 6 Month at -8.93%, 3 Month at -6.83% and 1 Month at -7.04%.
