Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.48
0.53
6.88
0.63
0.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.48
0.53
6.88
0.63
0.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.84
12.53
428.75
0.5
3.03
Total Income
1.31
13.07
435.62
1.13
3.76
Total Expenditure
9.28
1.03
1.24
90.81
0.87
PBIDT
-7.97
12.04
434.38
-89.69
2.89
Interest
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
0
PBDT
-7.97
12.04
434.38
-89.69
2.89
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0
1.06
0
0.45
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.97
12.03
433.3
-89.7
2.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.97
12.03
433.3
-89.7
2.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0.66
0.23
0.96
0.37
0.9
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.63
11.8
432.34
-90.07
1.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.65
8.53
307.48
-63.65
1.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1,660.41
2,271.69
6,313.66
-14,236.5
395.89
PBDTM(%)
-1,660.41
2,271.69
6,313.66
-14,236.5
395.89
PATM(%)
-1,660.41
2,269.81
6,297.96
-14,238.09
331.5
