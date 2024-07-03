iifl-logo-icon 1
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

152.38
(3.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.48

0.53

6.88

0.63

0.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.48

0.53

6.88

0.63

0.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.84

12.53

428.75

0.5

3.03

Total Income

1.31

13.07

435.62

1.13

3.76

Total Expenditure

9.28

1.03

1.24

90.81

0.87

PBIDT

-7.97

12.04

434.38

-89.69

2.89

Interest

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

0

PBDT

-7.97

12.04

434.38

-89.69

2.89

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0

1.06

0

0.45

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.97

12.03

433.3

-89.7

2.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.97

12.03

433.3

-89.7

2.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0.66

0.23

0.96

0.37

0.9

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.63

11.8

432.34

-90.07

1.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.65

8.53

307.48

-63.65

1.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1,660.41

2,271.69

6,313.66

-14,236.5

395.89

PBDTM(%)

-1,660.41

2,271.69

6,313.66

-14,236.5

395.89

PATM(%)

-1,660.41

2,269.81

6,297.96

-14,238.09

331.5

Maha Rashtra Apx: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd

