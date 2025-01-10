Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.12
14.12
14.12
14.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
434.53
88.38
125.64
124.92
Net Worth
448.65
102.5
139.76
139.04
Minority Interest
Debt
5.93
5.93
5.93
5.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
454.58
108.43
145.69
144.97
Fixed Assets
1.39
1.47
1.5
1.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
513.99
184.34
231.94
235.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-60.99
-77.7
-89.99
-94.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
21.29
12.93
14.1
11.45
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-82.28
-90.63
-104.09
-106.22
Cash
0.19
0.33
2.24
2.96
Total Assets
454.58
108.44
145.69
144.98
No Record Found
