Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

146.27
(-0.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.12

14.12

14.12

14.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

434.53

88.38

125.64

124.92

Net Worth

448.65

102.5

139.76

139.04

Minority Interest

Debt

5.93

5.93

5.93

5.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

454.58

108.43

145.69

144.97

Fixed Assets

1.39

1.47

1.5

1.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

513.99

184.34

231.94

235.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-60.99

-77.7

-89.99

-94.77

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

21.29

12.93

14.1

11.45

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-82.28

-90.63

-104.09

-106.22

Cash

0.19

0.33

2.24

2.96

Total Assets

454.58

108.44

145.69

144.98

Maha Rashtra Apx : related Articles

No Record Found

