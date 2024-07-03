Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.84
1.63
3.23
1.7
3.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.84
1.63
3.23
1.7
3.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.37
4.68
4.69
31.41
16.57
Total Income
5.2
6.31
7.92
33.1
19.85
Total Expenditure
93.6
3.24
6.2
2.29
3.69
PBIDT
-88.4
3.07
1.73
30.82
16.16
Interest
0.01
0
0
0
0.39
PBDT
-88.41
3.07
1.73
30.82
15.77
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.45
0.01
0.03
-2.14
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-88.89
3.04
1.67
32.93
15.75
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-88.89
3.04
1.67
32.93
15.75
Extra-ordinary Items
1.43
1.17
1.13
1.21
0.19
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-90.32
1.87
0.54
31.72
15.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.3
2.16
1.18
23.37
11.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4,804.34
188.34
53.56
1,812.94
492.68
PBDTM(%)
-4,804.89
188.34
53.56
1,812.94
480.79
PATM(%)
-4,830.97
186.5
51.7
1,937.05
480.18
