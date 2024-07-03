iifl-logo-icon 1
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

149.47
(-1.91%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.84

1.63

3.23

1.7

3.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.84

1.63

3.23

1.7

3.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.37

4.68

4.69

31.41

16.57

Total Income

5.2

6.31

7.92

33.1

19.85

Total Expenditure

93.6

3.24

6.2

2.29

3.69

PBIDT

-88.4

3.07

1.73

30.82

16.16

Interest

0.01

0

0

0

0.39

PBDT

-88.41

3.07

1.73

30.82

15.77

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.45

0.01

0.03

-2.14

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-88.89

3.04

1.67

32.93

15.75

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-88.89

3.04

1.67

32.93

15.75

Extra-ordinary Items

1.43

1.17

1.13

1.21

0.19

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-90.32

1.87

0.54

31.72

15.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.3

2.16

1.18

23.37

11.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4,804.34

188.34

53.56

1,812.94

492.68

PBDTM(%)

-4,804.89

188.34

53.56

1,812.94

480.79

PATM(%)

-4,830.97

186.5

51.7

1,937.05

480.18

