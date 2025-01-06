Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.67
0.07
3.9
3.28
Other operating items
Operating
3.67
0.07
3.9
3.28
Capital expenditure
6
-6.03
0.08
-0.07
Free cash flow
9.67
-5.95
3.99
3.21
Equity raised
216.42
168.91
148.47
90.19
Investing
28.91
13.5
2.4
49.21
Financing
11.86
11.86
11.55
11.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
266.87
188.32
166.41
154.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.