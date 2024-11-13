iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

134.95
(-2.75%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Maha Rashtra Apx CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Attached herewith Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
MAHA RASHTRA APEX CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider revised audited financial results for the quarter/yearn ended 31st March2024. Attached Revised Financial Results for the year ended 31st March,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
MAHA RASHTRA APEX CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Attached herewith Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Attached herewith Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on 24th July, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Filing herewith Auditors Report for Standalone Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 instead of Limited Review Report filed on 29th May, 2024 along with Financial Results.
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
MAHA RASHTRA APEX CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29th May 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Attached herewith Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement. Attached herewith Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
MAHA RASHTRA APEX CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider issuance of fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company by way of Right Issue. Attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting dated 21st March,2024 The Board of Director at its meeting held on 21-03-2024 has approved the raising of fund by issuance of equity share by way of right issue. Please find attachment for detail. Mr Madhusudan Kudlugi Raghavendrarao, Non-Executive Director has tendered his resignation w e f 20th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
MAHA RASHTRA APEX CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 8th February 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Attached herewith Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Maha Rashtra Apx: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.