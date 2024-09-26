|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Attached herewith Newspaper Publication regarding Notice of 80th Annual General Meeting. Attached proceedings of the 80th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) Attached Consolidated Scrutinizer Report on the remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM for the 80th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
