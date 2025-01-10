To the Members of Mahaan Foods Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Mahaan Foods Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flow for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Financial statements give the information required by the companies Act 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting Standards prescribed u/s 133 0f the act read with Indian accounting standards rules 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and profit/loss, and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with theCode of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed satisfactorily in the context of our audit of the financial statements in forming our opinion thereon.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section133 of the Act, read with Rule7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safe guarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional o missions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements, or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of o auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timings of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationship and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequence of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we enclose in Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the afore said standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refers to our separate Report in “Annexure B” which is based on the Auditors Report of the Company. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls over reporting of the Company; g) Attention is invited to Note No. 1 (f) in regard to employee benefits. h) Attention is invited to Note No. 2 (iv) stating that some of balance of debtors, creditors and loans and advances are subject to confirmation from respective parties. We have relied on the representation of the management that no significant impact is expected on the working results of the company on this account; i) Attention is invited to Note No. 1(g) relating to Contingent liabilities. We have relied on the representation of the management that no significant impact is expected on the working results of the company on this account; j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statements. (ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivatives contracts in financial statements; and (iii) There has been no delay whenever applicable, in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (iv) Reporting on accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable as proviso to Rule 3(1) of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 , under rule 11(g) of companies (audit and auditors ) rules 2014 with effect from first April 2023. In this regard we have to report that based on our examination which included test checks except for instances if any mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining books of accounts which have feature of recording audit trail (edit log facility). Further the audit trail facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with during the course of our audit. Further as per information and explanation given to us company has preserved the audit trail as per statutory requirement for record retention.

For R C SHARMA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 021847N) Sd/- (CA. R C SHARMA) Partner Membership Number: 083543 Place: New Delhi Date: 29-05-2024 UDIN: 24083543BKEMMY5311

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that: (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment. There is no intangible asset as per the books of accounts of the company.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Plant Property and equipment verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the title deeds comprising all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company during the year has not revalued its Property Plant and Equipment or intangible assets, hence, the requirements of the said clause i(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. (ii) There is no inventory in the company hence comments on all the sub clauses of this clause of the said paragraph are not applicable to the company.

(a) The Company has not granted any loans to bodies corporate covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act).

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investments during the year and terms and conditions of loans granted during the year wherever applicable are prime facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us, the company has no such instance where it could not repay schedule of repayment of principal and interest.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not granted any loans.

(e) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given and records examined by us, there is no loans granted which have fallen due during the year have been renewed to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) Based on our verification of records of the Company and information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not directly or indirectly advanced loan to the persons covered under Section 185 of the Act or given guarantees or securities in connection with the loan taken by such persons and has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act, in respect of investments, loans, guarantee or security given, to the extent as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013.

(vii) Based on the records examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues in respect of income tax, provident fund, goods and services tax, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. With the exception of Note No. 1(g) there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such applicable statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) According to information and explanation given to us and representation given by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(a) The Company has not taken so not defaulted in repayment of its loans or payment of interest to any lenders.

(b) On the basis of the audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any banks, financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of records of the Company, the Company has not raised term loans from any lender and hence reporting under clause ix(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that whenever applicable no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause x(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made preferential allotment of Equity shares in accordance with the provisions and requirements of Section 42 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder. The Company has not made private placement of equity shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and the fund raised has been used for the purpose for which the fund were raised.

(a) Based on the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding, subsidiary or associate company or persons connected with them, and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act, are not applicable.

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities hence the reporting requirements under clause xvi(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In view of whatever stated above this clause in not applicable to the company.

(xvii) Based on the examination of records, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current or previous financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xix) We however reiterate that whatever stated above should not be construed an assurance as to future viability or otherwise of the company.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence , we state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xxi) Based on the examination of records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, the conditions and requirements of section 135 of the act is not applicable to the company hence, paragraph 3(xx) (a) and (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxii) The said clause in not applicable to the company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mahaan Foods Limited (‘the Company), as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.