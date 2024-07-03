iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahaan Foods Ltd Share Price

75
(-1.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open77.9
  • Day's High77.9
  • 52 Wk High102.99
  • Prev. Close76
  • Day's Low75
  • 52 Wk Low 34.03
  • Turnover (lac)0.43
  • P/E51.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.6
  • EPS1.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mahaan Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mahaan Foods Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Mahaan Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mahaan Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 45.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mahaan Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.98

15.32

14.74

14.58

Net Worth

19.48

18.82

18.24

18.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.06

5.3

0.71

1.7

yoy growth (%)

-98.72

640.93

-57.93

0

Raw materials

-0.06

-3.82

-0.6

-1.05

As % of sales

96.47

72.09

84.46

62.2

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.12

-0.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.07

1.69

0.14

0.58

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

0.02

-0.64

-0.15

-0.15

Working capital

0.12

5.35

1.68

0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.72

640.93

-57.93

0

Op profit growth

-163.96

-641.33

-196.26

-145.53

EBIT growth

-95.31

972.33

-73.51

571.84

Net profit growth

-90.34

-27.28

-166.01

-1,612.77

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mahaan Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mahaan Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjeev Goyal

Non Executive Director

Saloni Goyal

Independent Director

Manisha Goyal

Independent Director

Achal Kumar Khaneja

Independent Director

Dharmesh Bhutani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahaan Foods Ltd

Summary

Mahaan Foods Limited (MFL) was originally incorporated as Himachal Milk Products Limited on March 13, 1987. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of dairy products and pharma nutritional products.A Milk Processing Unit was set up at Paonta Sahib in the State of Himachal Pradesh for processing skimmed milk to manufacture Dairy Whitener, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Instantized Milk Powders, Baby Foods and other milk based products. The Company commenced commercial production in 1989 with an installed capacity to process 1.25 lac liters of Milk each day and eventually increased it to 2.5 lacs in the year 1994.The company ventured into a new project Mahaan Protein Ltd to manufacture the non-conventional high value added products like Casein, Lactose, Whey Protein etc, which commercial production is started and also the export of the same. Mahaan has a total capacity of 10 lac litres of milk through owned, leased and contract manufacturing facilities. Mahaan entered into a Contract with Heinz India Ltd. to set-up facilities for the manufacture of Glucon-D in Dec. 2003, at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. Currently, it has facilities for manufacture of 6600 MT of Glucon-D per annum. After this, it set-up a facility at Paonta Sahib in the name of Mahaan Biosys to manufacture Maltodextrin.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mahaan Foods Ltd share price today?

The Mahaan Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahaan Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahaan Foods Ltd is ₹26.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahaan Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahaan Foods Ltd is 51.35 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahaan Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahaan Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahaan Foods Ltd is ₹34.03 and ₹102.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahaan Foods Ltd?

Mahaan Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.95%, 3 Years at 52.81%, 1 Year at 96.38%, 6 Month at 44.96%, 3 Month at 16.92% and 1 Month at 32.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahaan Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahaan Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.16 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 45.66 %

