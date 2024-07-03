SectorFMCG
Open₹77.9
Prev. Close₹76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.43
Day's High₹77.9
Day's Low₹75
52 Week's High₹102.99
52 Week's Low₹34.03
Book Value₹56.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.25
P/E51.35
EPS1.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.98
15.32
14.74
14.58
Net Worth
19.48
18.82
18.24
18.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.06
5.3
0.71
1.7
yoy growth (%)
-98.72
640.93
-57.93
0
Raw materials
-0.06
-3.82
-0.6
-1.05
As % of sales
96.47
72.09
84.46
62.2
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.12
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
1.69
0.14
0.58
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0.02
-0.64
-0.15
-0.15
Working capital
0.12
5.35
1.68
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.72
640.93
-57.93
0
Op profit growth
-163.96
-641.33
-196.26
-145.53
EBIT growth
-95.31
972.33
-73.51
571.84
Net profit growth
-90.34
-27.28
-166.01
-1,612.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeev Goyal
Non Executive Director
Saloni Goyal
Independent Director
Manisha Goyal
Independent Director
Achal Kumar Khaneja
Independent Director
Dharmesh Bhutani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Agarwal
Summary
Mahaan Foods Limited (MFL) was originally incorporated as Himachal Milk Products Limited on March 13, 1987. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of dairy products and pharma nutritional products.A Milk Processing Unit was set up at Paonta Sahib in the State of Himachal Pradesh for processing skimmed milk to manufacture Dairy Whitener, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Instantized Milk Powders, Baby Foods and other milk based products. The Company commenced commercial production in 1989 with an installed capacity to process 1.25 lac liters of Milk each day and eventually increased it to 2.5 lacs in the year 1994.The company ventured into a new project Mahaan Protein Ltd to manufacture the non-conventional high value added products like Casein, Lactose, Whey Protein etc, which commercial production is started and also the export of the same. Mahaan has a total capacity of 10 lac litres of milk through owned, leased and contract manufacturing facilities. Mahaan entered into a Contract with Heinz India Ltd. to set-up facilities for the manufacture of Glucon-D in Dec. 2003, at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. Currently, it has facilities for manufacture of 6600 MT of Glucon-D per annum. After this, it set-up a facility at Paonta Sahib in the name of Mahaan Biosys to manufacture Maltodextrin.
The Mahaan Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahaan Foods Ltd is ₹26.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahaan Foods Ltd is 51.35 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahaan Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahaan Foods Ltd is ₹34.03 and ₹102.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahaan Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.95%, 3 Years at 52.81%, 1 Year at 96.38%, 6 Month at 44.96%, 3 Month at 16.92% and 1 Month at 32.91%.
