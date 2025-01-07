Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.06
5.3
0.71
1.7
yoy growth (%)
-98.72
640.93
-57.93
0
Raw materials
-0.06
-3.82
-0.6
-1.05
As % of sales
96.47
72.09
84.46
62.2
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.12
-0.23
As % of sales
177.21
2.16
18.12
13.75
Other costs
-0.63
-0.19
-0.19
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
933.4
3.64
27.65
10.83
Operating profit
-0.74
1.17
-0.21
0.22
OPM
-1,107.09
22.09
-30.24
13.21
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.11
-0.11
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.87
0.57
0.48
0.48
Profit before tax
0.07
1.69
0.14
0.58
Taxes
0.02
-0.64
-0.15
-0.15
Tax rate
28.65
-37.78
-105.68
-26.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
1.05
0
0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
1.45
-2.62
Net profit
0.1
1.05
1.45
-2.19
yoy growth (%)
-90.34
-27.28
-166.01
-1,612.77
NPM
150.5
19.89
202.74
-129.19
