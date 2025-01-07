iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahaan Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

71
(-1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:45:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.06

5.3

0.71

1.7

yoy growth (%)

-98.72

640.93

-57.93

0

Raw materials

-0.06

-3.82

-0.6

-1.05

As % of sales

96.47

72.09

84.46

62.2

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.12

-0.23

As % of sales

177.21

2.16

18.12

13.75

Other costs

-0.63

-0.19

-0.19

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

933.4

3.64

27.65

10.83

Operating profit

-0.74

1.17

-0.21

0.22

OPM

-1,107.09

22.09

-30.24

13.21

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.11

-0.11

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.87

0.57

0.48

0.48

Profit before tax

0.07

1.69

0.14

0.58

Taxes

0.02

-0.64

-0.15

-0.15

Tax rate

28.65

-37.78

-105.68

-26.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

1.05

0

0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

1.45

-2.62

Net profit

0.1

1.05

1.45

-2.19

yoy growth (%)

-90.34

-27.28

-166.01

-1,612.77

NPM

150.5

19.89

202.74

-129.19

