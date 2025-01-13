Mahaan Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.98
15.32
14.74
14.58
Net Worth
19.48
18.82
18.24
18.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Total Liabilities
19.5
18.84
18.27
18.11
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.15
0.2
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
6.56
6.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
1.15
0.94
0.73
1.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.02
-0.06
0.3
Debtor Days
1,616.65
Other Current Assets
1.56
1.33
0.97
0.94
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.09
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
53.88
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.32
-0.18
-0.16
Cash
18.24
17.75
10.77
10.23
Total Assets
19.5
18.85
18.27
18.11
