iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahaan Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

66
(4.76%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahaan Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.98

15.32

14.74

14.58

Net Worth

19.48

18.82

18.24

18.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

Total Liabilities

19.5

18.84

18.27

18.11

Fixed Assets

0.1

0.15

0.2

0.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

6.56

6.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Networking Capital

1.15

0.94

0.73

1.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.02

-0.06

0.3

Debtor Days

1,616.65

Other Current Assets

1.56

1.33

0.97

0.94

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.09

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

53.88

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-0.32

-0.18

-0.16

Cash

18.24

17.75

10.77

10.23

Total Assets

19.5

18.85

18.27

18.11

Mahaan Foods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahaan Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.