Mahaan Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.07
1.69
0.14
0.58
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0.02
-0.64
-0.15
-0.15
Working capital
0.12
5.35
1.68
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
0.17
6.35
1.55
0.4
Capital expenditure
-0.04
-0.07
0
-0.04
Free cash flow
0.13
6.27
1.55
0.36
Equity raised
28.95
23.65
17.55
21.95
Investing
0
-0.6
0
-2.15
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.09
29.32
19.11
20.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.