Mahaan Foods Ltd Board Meeting

58.89
(3.52%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Mahaan Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
MAHAAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
MAHAAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 have inter alia to considered and approved unaudited financials for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Intimation of appointment Mr. Shivam Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
MAHAAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 3:00 pm inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., 29th May, 2024 have approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations), we have enclosed herewith the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Reports thereon (Audited Financial Results). We would like to state that the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s R C Sharma & Associates, have issued Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. Read less.. Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Extract of Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2024, as published in newspapers. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
MAHAAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 08th February 2024 at 2:15 p.m. inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. In furtherance to our intimation letter dated 29th January 2024, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., 08th February, 2024 have approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please find enclosed the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report on Unaudited financial results issued by the M/s R C Sharma & Associates, Chartered Accountants. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months period ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Mahaan Foods: Related News

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahaan Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

