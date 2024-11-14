|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|MAHAAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|MAHAAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 have inter alia to considered and approved unaudited financials for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Intimation of appointment Mr. Shivam Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|MAHAAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 3:00 pm inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., 29th May, 2024 have approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations), we have enclosed herewith the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Reports thereon (Audited Financial Results). We would like to state that the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s R C Sharma & Associates, have issued Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. Read less.. Resignation of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Extract of Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2024, as published in newspapers. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|MAHAAN FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 08th February 2024 at 2:15 p.m. inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. In furtherance to our intimation letter dated 29th January 2024, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., 08th February, 2024 have approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please find enclosed the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report on Unaudited financial results issued by the M/s R C Sharma & Associates, Chartered Accountants. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months period ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
