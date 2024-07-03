Mahaan Foods Ltd Summary

Mahaan Foods Limited (MFL) was originally incorporated as Himachal Milk Products Limited on March 13, 1987. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of dairy products and pharma nutritional products.A Milk Processing Unit was set up at Paonta Sahib in the State of Himachal Pradesh for processing skimmed milk to manufacture Dairy Whitener, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Instantized Milk Powders, Baby Foods and other milk based products. The Company commenced commercial production in 1989 with an installed capacity to process 1.25 lac liters of Milk each day and eventually increased it to 2.5 lacs in the year 1994.The company ventured into a new project Mahaan Protein Ltd to manufacture the non-conventional high value added products like Casein, Lactose, Whey Protein etc, which commercial production is started and also the export of the same. Mahaan has a total capacity of 10 lac litres of milk through owned, leased and contract manufacturing facilities. Mahaan entered into a Contract with Heinz India Ltd. to set-up facilities for the manufacture of Glucon-D in Dec. 2003, at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. Currently, it has facilities for manufacture of 6600 MT of Glucon-D per annum. After this, it set-up a facility at Paonta Sahib in the name of Mahaan Biosys to manufacture Maltodextrin.