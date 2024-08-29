To,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting 42nd Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS

The Companys performance during the year ended 31st March, 2024 as compared to the previous financial year, is summarized below:

(Rupees in Lacs)

For the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 For the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 Income 79.49 113.11 Less: Expenses 55.62 41.07 Profit/ (Loss) before tax 23.87 72.04 Less: Provision for tax Current - - Deferred Tax - - Income Tax of earlier years w/off - - Exception Income - - Exception expenditure - - Less :- Current Tax - - Profit after Tax 23.87 72.04 APPROPRIATIONS Interim Dividend - - Final Dividend - - Tax on distribution of dividend - - Transfer of General Reserve - - Balance carried to Balance sheet 23.87 72.04

PERFORMANCE

FY 2023-24 closed with Revenues of ?78 Lakhs, EBITDA of ?23.87 Lakhs, PAT of ?23.87 Lakhs and EBITDA margins of 30.60%.

OPERATIONS:

There was no change in nature of the business of the Company, during the year under review.

RESERVES

During the year under review, Company has not transferred any amount into the reserves.

DIVIDEND

With a view to conserve resources, your Directors have thought it prudent not to recommend any dividend for the financial year under review.

SHARE CAPITAL

As of March 31, 2024, the companys paid-up equity share capital was ?62.08 Crores. During the year, there were no public issues, rights issues, bonus issues, preferential issues, or any other form of share issuance. Additionally, the company did not issue shares with differential voting rights or sweat equity shares.

The equity share capital includes the shares allotted following the Board of Directors approval on December 13, 2021, for a rights issue to existing shareholders. The Allotment Committee approved the allotment of 44,11,75,651 fully paid equity shares, each with a face value of ?1. The balance payment of ?0.75 per share, received during the year, was included in this allocation. Consequently, the total face value of the newly allotted shares amounted to ?44.12 Crores, contributing to the total paid-up equity share capital of ?62.08 Crores as of the fiscal year-end.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There were no adverse material changes or commitments occurred between the end of financial year and date of this report, which may affect the financial position of the Company or may require disclosure.

BOARD MEETINGS

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During FY 202324, eight meetings of the Board of Directors were held on May 05, 2023; June 16, 2023; August 14, 2023; August 21, 2023; September 06, 2023; November 06, 2023; November 11, 2023; and February 13, 2024. The maximum time gap between any two consecutive meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days.

COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Board comprises of Mr. Kuldeep Kumar - Chairman, Ms. Madhubala Vaishnav - Member and Mr. Sanjay Rajak- Member. All recommendations given by Audit Committee during FY 2023-24 were accepted by the Board.

Further details on the Audit Committee and other Committees of the Board are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Appointment and Resignation

The shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2023 approved appointment of Mr. Ravi Kumar Rajak (DIN: 09438686), Director retiring by rotation.

Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the Articles of Association and as per provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Tilokchand Kothari, Director (DIN: 00413627) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment. Your Board recommends his re-appointment.

Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 29th August, 2024 approved the appointment of Ms. Anju Pareek as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for first term of five years subject to approval of Members.

Further in the same meeting, approved re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnaw and Mr. Kuldeep Kumar as a Non-Executive Independent Director for second term of five years.

Except as stated above, there was no change in the composition of the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

In terms of provisions of Section 203 of the Act, and the Rules made thereunder, following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company:

1. Mr. Ravi Kumar Rajak - Chief Financial Officer

2. Mr. Amandeep - Chief Executive Director

3. Ms. Hardika Solanki - Company Secretary

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Company is committed to assessing its own performance as a Board in order to identify its strengths and areas in which it may improve its functioning. To that end, the NRC has established processes for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, the Board and Committees of the Board. Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of its Committees as well as the Directors individually.

The Board has, on the recommendation of the NRC framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration (‘NRC Policy). The NRC Policy of the Company includes criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and policy relating to the remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. The NRC Policy is framed with the object of attracting, retaining and motivating talent which is required to run the Company successfully. The Policy can also be accessed on Companys website at www.mahacorp.in

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Directors confirm that the Secretarial Standard - 1 on Meetings of Board of Directors and Secretarial Standard - 2 on General Meetings, issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, have been duly complied with.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All the transactions with Related Parties are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. A statement containing details of all Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for review on a quarterly basis and for prior approval whenever there is a requirement for such approvals. The omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on a yearly basis for the transactions which are of a foreseeable and repetitive nature. The transactions entered into pursuant to omnibus approval are placed before Audit Committee and Board of Directors on quarterly basis. The policy on Related Party Transactions (RPT) is available on the website of the Company at www.mahacorp.in

All the related party transactions for the year under review were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis and hence disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required. No material related party transactions were entered with related parties during the year under review and there were no materially significant transactions with any of the related parties that may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

The details of transactions with related parties as per the requirement of IND-AS are disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF INVESTMENTS, LOANS, GUARANTEES AND SECURITIES

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing of details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act or the details of deposits which are not in compliance with the Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

REPORT ON PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

During the year under review, your Company did not have any subsidiary, associate and joint venture company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions as laid down in the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company, hence Company has not constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Bhatter & Associates, Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 131411W) has been appointed as the Statutory Auditors in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 04, 2022 for the first term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of that Extra-Ordinary General Meeting till the conclusion of 45th Annual General Meeting in the financial year 202728.

STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Statutory Auditors, in their report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Act, M/s Kirti Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, was appointed to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place an adequate budgetary control system and internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. No reportable material weaknesses were observed in the system during the previous fiscal. Further, the Company has laid down internal financial control policies and procedures which ensure accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the same are adequate for safeguarding of its assets and for prevention and detection of frauds and errors, commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. The policies and procedures are also adequate for orderly and efficient conduct of business of the Company.

DETAILS REGARDING FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12)

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditor has reported to the Audit Committee, under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment, and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities. The Company has laid a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimization Procedure, which is reviewed by the Audit committee and approved by the Board from time to time. These procedures are reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. The policy has been hosted on Companys website www.mahacorp.in.

WHISTLE BLOWER MECHANISM

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and formulated the Whistle Blower Policy (WB) to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The details of the WB Policy are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (6) OF SECTION 149

The Company has received necessary declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 16 and 25 of the Listing Regulations. The Mr. Sanjay Rajak and Ms. Madhubala Vaishnav, Independent Directors of the Company have also registered themselves in the databank with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs and confirmed compliance of relevant provisions of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointments and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise and they hold the highest standards of integrity.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors have been disclosed on the website of the Company at www.mahacorp.in

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In compliance with the requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, the Company has put in place a Familiarization Program for the Independent Directors to familiarize them with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities and obligations in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The same is available on the website of the Company at www.mahacorp.in

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided as Annexure I to this Report.

A statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided as a separate annexure forming part of this Report. However, the Annual Report is being sent to the members excluding the aforesaid annexure. The said information is available for electronic inspection during working hours and any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary or Registrar and Transfer Agent and the same will be furnished on request.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return for the year ended on March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company and web-link of the same is: https://mcl.visagar.com/admin/uploads/MGT-7 MCL.pdf

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A Report on Corporate Governance as annexed in Annexure II, in terms of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, along with a Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary, certifying compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance enumerated in the Listing Regulations, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, giving detailed analysis of Companys operations, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, is annexed as Annexure III forming part of this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

There was no technology absorption and no foreign exchange earnings or outgo, during the year under review. Hence, the information as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is to be regarded as Nil. The Company has not entered into any technology transfer agreement.

GENERAL

Other disclosures as per provisions of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are furnished as under:

a. DISCLOSURE OF ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL

No orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

b. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the Board of Directors hereby confirms that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit/loss of the Company for that year;

c. proper and sufficient care was taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

e. the annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis;

f. proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively;

c. DISCLOSURE REGARDING PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

The Company is committed to maintaining productive environment for all its employees at various levels in the organisation, free of sexual harassment and discrimination on the basis of gender.

The Company has framed a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act").

The Company is not required to constitute Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 as number of employees is less than ten.

d. DISCLOSURE OF PROCEEDINGS PENDING OR APPLICATION MADE UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

No application was filed for corporate insolvency resolution process, by a financial or operational creditor or by the company itself under the IBC before the NCLT.

e. DISCLOSURE OF REASON FOR DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF TAKING LOAN FROM BANK AND AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT

There was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Directors would like to express their appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review.

Directors take on record their deep sense of appreciation to the contributions made by the employees through their hard work, dedication, competence, support and co-operation towards the progress of our Company.

